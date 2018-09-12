Register
    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.

    Chequers Brexit Deal 'Would Be a Disaster' for UK - Political Commentator

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Opinion
    The Conservative Party is facing a "catastrophic split" if Theresa May relies on Labour votes to push her Chequers plan through parliament.

    Sputnik discussed this issue with Pete Durnell, political commentator.

    Sputnik: As many as 80 Conservative MPs are prepared to vote against the prime minister's Chequers plan, a former Brexit minister has warned. Is this Chequers plan dead?

    Containers are unloaded from a ship moored up in the new Peel Ports container terminal in Liverpool on November 4, 2016
    © AP Photo / PAUL ELLIS
    London Rejects Plans for EU Staff at UK Ports Amid Hard Border Brexit Fears
    Pete Durnell: You would think so wouldn’t you? I think she’s walked quite a tight rope in between remain and leave, and inevitably you’re just going to disappoint both sides, so she’s certainly managed to do that with her Chequers plan.

    I really can’t see how anyone would accept it in its current form. It’s the worst of all worlds… it’s just a massive fudge basically.

    Sputnik: A dozen Conservative MPs are ready to quit the party – depriving it of its majority in the Commons – to prevent Boris Johnson becoming leader. Is this going to happen and could boris still become leader?

    Pete Durnell: I think it’s definitely possible. Boris is quite calculated sometimes and there’s a lot of faux outrage bluntly. It’s almost like people have lost the understanding of what a metaphor is you know…

    it’s basically a figure of speech that applies to something that is not applicable. In other words you get people saying ‘call of the attack dogs’, like Chuka Umunna, and they will say ‘you’re calling me a dog’… well no it’s a figure of speech.  I think there’s a lot of faux outrage is what I’m saying and when it comes down to it I don’t think they will come through with these threats to bring down the government.

    Britain's former Conservative Foreign Secretary William Hague
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
    ‘Most Serious Constitutional Crisis’ in a Century: Ex-UK Foreign Secretary Warns MPs Against Blocking PM May's Chequers Brexit Deal
    Sputnik: Mr Johnson's second attack on the prime minister's Brexit strategy inside a week, as last Monday he said the Chequers deal "means disaster" for Britain. Is the end neigh for Theresa May?

    Pete Durnell: Personally, I think it would be a disaster for Britain. I do think, as I said, its keeping a lot of the worst parts of being in the EU and losing the few good bits.

    We are going to become a rule taking vassal state as they like to call it, which just cannot be a good thing. Ultimately I do believe the plan from the remainers is to come up with such a Brexit deal that it will be better to stay in the EU. I do think a lot of that is what’s behind some of the going on.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Pete Durnell and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

