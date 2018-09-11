Register
03:36 GMT +311 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.

    Bolton ‘Demanding Total Impunity' in Remarks on International Criminal Court

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    412

    The decision by John Bolton, the national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, to threaten sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday highlights the belief that the US is exempt from being punished for its war crimes, Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada, told Sputnik.

    Bolton's announcement came as a result of reports that the ICC is considering whether to prosecute US servicemembers over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity that were committed in Afghanistan.

    "The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court," Bolton told officials at a meeting of the Federalist Society. "We will not cooperate with the ICC, we will provide no assistance to the ICC, and we certainly will not join the ICC."

    "We will consider taking steps in the UN Security Council to constrain the Court's sweeping powers, including ensuring that the ICC does not exercise jurisdiction over Americans and the nationals of our allies that have not ratified the Rome Statute," Bolton added.

    The ICC, which was established in 2002, has the power to prosecute persons for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. The US never ratified the Rome Statute, which established the court.

    ​Abunimah told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Monday that Bolton's comments are "a continuation of that US tradition of demanding total impunity for itself and, of course, for its vassal, Israel."

    "It indicates just the utter contempt the US continues to have under Trump, as it did under [former US President Barack] Obama and under [former US President] George W. Bush, for any kind of international system or constraint," Abunimah told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "The so-called rules-based order… has never in fact existed as far as the US is concerned."

    After referring to the ICC as an "illegitimate court" and proclaiming that it is "dead" to the US, Bolton went on to reveal that the Washington office of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) would be closed due to the group's involvement in an ICC inquiry into alleged Israeli war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza.

    Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), residents of the besieged Yarmouk refugee camp near Damascus, Syria, queue to receive food supplies (File)
    © AP Photo / UNRWA
    Nobody Wants Peace More Than UN Relief Agency for Palestine Refugees - Spokesman

    Unlike the Obama administration, Abunimah said that the Trump White House is much more forward in regards to how it proceeds with what Israel desires from its American partner. "The Trump administration approach… it is removing, stripping away the pretense that the United States is anything other than an enemy to the Palestinian people," he said.

    Miko Peled, the author of "The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine," told Kiriakou that the closure was just an add-on to the US' decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem in May and cut its contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

    The US decided to withhold the remainder of its yearly contribution, to the tune of some $200 million, to the agency late last month, a move that Peled says was done in order to force Palestinians to agree to whatever terms are put forth by the US and Israel on the Jewish state's settlements.

    "Now, closing the mission, there's this collaboration between Israel and US… in order to create the impression that there are no Palestinians, bring the Palestinians to the point where they are completely at the mercy of the United States and Israel and they will agree to whatever it is that the Americans come up with," he said. "I think it's an attempt to push them to a point where they will be so desperate that they will agree to everything; I doubt that that is going to be the result, however."

    At the end of the day, Peled told Kiriakou that the decision to close the Washington PLO office is just "one more step in unrecognizing anything that's been recognized in regards to the Palestinians."

    Related:

    US, Allies Agree to 'Stronger Response' if Syria Uses Chemical Weapons - Bolton
    Kremlin Denies Reports on Bolton's Warning About Strikes on Syria
    US May Explore and Produce Natural Gas in Ukraine – Bolton
    Bolton Warned US Might Hit Syria with Greater Force Than Before - Reports
    Bolton Slams Nord Stream 2 Project, Offers EU Israeli Gas, US LNG
    Tags:
    International Criminal Court (ICC), Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), John Bolton, Israel, Washington, DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse