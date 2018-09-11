Register
04:56 GMT +311 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum

    EU Could Respond Negatively to May's Chequers Plan on Brexit - UK Politician

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Conservative party is facing a “catastrophic split” if Theresa May relies on Labour votes to push her Chequers plan through parliament, as the conflict within the party over Brexit intensified.

    After a weekend dominated by coverage of Boris Johnson’s views on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, and his tangled personal life, the former junior Brexit minister Steve Baker used an interview to mark 200 days before departure to argue May must take a different approach. Sputnik spoke to Graham Eardley, Chairman of UKIP Walsall and Member of the Bruges Group, about this story.

    Sputnik: Boris Johnson has attacked Theresa's May's Brexit plan, saying she had "wrapped a suicide vest" around the British constitution and "handed the detonator" to Brussels. Is there some truth in the former foreign secretary's words?

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing street to take part in Prime Ministers questions at the House of Commons in London on September 5, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Adrian DENNIS
    ‘She’s Holding the Country Ransom’: UK Trade Union Slams May’s Brexit Strategy, Threatens to Back Second Referendum
    Graham Eardley: There is some truth there but the language he used may be a bit extreme.

    I would say that the Brexit plan that does confine British industry into the free trade deals, that it was expected to do following the Brexit vote. We were all expecting to be able to arrange free trade deals on goods as well as services across the world as well as the EU.

    Sputnik: The UK is leaving the EU on 29 March 2019, and the government's plan — agreed at Chequers in July. Is this the end of the PM Chequers plan?

    Graham Eardley: Hopefully it means the end of the Chequers proposals and that Chequers can be chucked as the campaign says. I think its dead in the water and it was dead in the water following the vote in the House of Commons following issues like Northern Ireland.

    Sputnik: Mr Johnson's second attack on the prime minister's Brexit strategy inside a week, as last Monday he said the Chequers deal "means disaster" for Britain . Is the end neigh for Theresa May?

    Graham Eardley: I would hope so and I am pleased that Boris Johnson has come along to the party at last. UKIP has been saying it for years that we should leave the EU and we should be out now.

    To my mind, stopping the 1972 European Communities act would have been the way forward, and repealing that so we could be out straight away. Obviously going through article is a long and windy route, but any route to get out is most welcomed.

    Anti Brexit billboards are seen on the northern side of the border between Newry, in Northern Ireland, and Dundalk, in the Republic of Ireland, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May is scheduled to make her first visit to the Irish border since the Brexit referendum later this week
    © AP Photo / Niall Carson
    Troubles Ahead: N Ireland Police Chief Warns of Brexit Border Security Concerns
    Sputnik: What would this for the Brexit negotiations if Boris Johnson to become the leader of the Conservative Party and moreover Prime Minister of Great Britain?

    Graham Eardley: That depends a lot on the EU and exactly what Boris Johnson would bring to the table. He would bring a more Eurosceptic approach but that would depend on how Barnier would respond to his negotiation stance. I believe he would be after a Canada++ deal — as its being called by David Davis.

    We are at the moment waiting for the European response fully to the Chequers proposals, we would have to apologize and withdraw the Chequers proposals and go forwards with our own deal, but how the European Union would respond which I think would be quite negatively, we would be facing what would be called a no deal or a WTO deal. 

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Graham Eardley and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Trade Union Slams May’s Brexit Strategy, Threatens to Back Second Referendum
    EU's Barnier Says Expects Brexit Deal With UK to Be Reached in 6-8 Weeks
    May Could Face 'Massive Problem' as 80 Tories Ready to Bury Her Brexit Plan
    Troubles Ahead: N Ireland Police Chief Warns of Brexit Border Security Concerns
    'Using Brexit to Build Singapore-Upon-Thames': Johnson's Taxation Vision Slammed
    Tags:
    no deal, response, Chequers plan, Brexit, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Graham Eardley, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse