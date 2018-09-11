Register
03:36 GMT +311 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants, mainly from Syria, prepare to board a train headed for Sweden, at Padborg station in southern Denmark September 10, 2015

    Migration Considered Key Divisive Point in Sweden's Electoral Outcome - Analysts

    © REUTERS / Claus Fisker
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The mass refugee crisis, which broke out in Europe in 2015, as well as the existing divisions in Swedish society over the migration issue are among the key factors that explain Sunday's general election results in the northern European country, experts told Sputnik on Monday.

    The elections did not define a clear winner, leaving two main political blocs – the ruling center-left Red Green bloc and the center-right opposition Alliance – with some 40 percent of the vote each. The Sweden Democrats (SD) political party won about 18 percent of the vote, a significant gain since the 2014 elections. The parties will now have to reach an agreement to be able to form a government.

    Swedes Divided Over Migration Issue

    Experts argue that migration is one of the major issues behind a period of political uncertainty that Sweden is now facing.

    Sweden Democrats Party leader Jimmie Akesson in Stockholm, Sweden (File)
    © REUTERS / Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency
    Sweden Democrats Win Big as Hung Parliament Looms
    "The migration crisis 2015 and the aftermath of that is the main explanation why they voted the way they did. So it’s mostly a vote for a more conservative migration politics. It’s not necessarily the old government itself, but the way the old political parties have handled the migration issue. Most of the Sweden’s democratic voters want Sweden to accept fewer immigrants and to spend less resources on the immigrants," Jan Teorell, a professor at the Political Science Department of the Lund University, said.

    At the same time, Teorell argued that there was still a "very strong opinion" in Sweden in favor of "more liberal traditional Swedish immigration policy."

    Anders Sannerstedt, a senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the Lund University, expressed a similar opinion, saying that the reason for a likely political deadlock in Sweden was the existing divisions in its electorate, including on the issue of migration.

    "There is no consensus among the Swedish electorate on who is to govern. When it comes to migration, Sweden is heavily divided. Many Swedes would like much more generous refugee policy. But even more would rather see… a more restrictive policy," Sannerstedt underlined.

    Rise of Parties Similar to SD Part of Pan-European Trend

    In recent years, a number of European countries saw the rise of political parties in favor of reducing the influx of migrants, including Austria's Freedom Party which won 26 percent in the October 2017 vote, the Danish People's Party which took 21 percent at the elections in June 2015, and Jobbik party in Hungary, which gained 19 percent of the vote in the April 2018 parliamentary elections.

    Sweden Democrats Party leader Jimmie Akesson in Stockholm, Sweden (File)
    © REUTERS / Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency
    On Immigration Sweden Democrats 'Have Whole Playing Field for Themselves' – Prof.
    "The rise of SD is similar to the rise of similar parties in the many western European countries. We are talking about Denmark, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, France, Austria, Italy, Hungary and so on. So it seems to be part of the general European trend, which of course has to do with huge inflow of migrants from the Middle East and north Africa," Sannerstedt said.

    According to Sannerstedt, at the start of the migration crisis in 2015, Sweden received 165,000 refugees in the period of few months, which was "very difficult to handle."

    "When people think about migration they think that Sweden Democrats is the most trustworthy party when it comes to that. And that explains why people think they have best solutions in that particular area," Teorell suggested.

    Sweden Facing Political Deadlock

    Both experts argued that Sweden is now facing a political deadlock as well as the likely resignation of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

    "It seems likely that the prime minister would resign … Then there will be negotiations between the parties, especially between the liberal conservatives and the SD … At the moment, there is no foreseeable agreement and somebody would have to give in sooner or later. But nobody has yet indicated any will to [do so]," Sannerstedt stressed.

    A police officer stands inside a roped off an area on a gas station in Fittja, Sweden, where a man was found severely injured in a minivan after being shot at when taking part in a pro-Kurdish demonstration Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016
    © AP Photo / Johan Nilsson/TT
    Norway's Right-Wing Party Blames Sweden's 'Disintegrating Unity' on Immigration
    He also pointed at the fact that Sweden now had three key forces on its political scene, which was a completely new thing for the country that used to have "an old dividing line between the social democrats and liberal conservative parties."

    "What we see is a deadlock between social democratic forces and liberal conservative forces. And then we have the Sweden Democrats as a third force which makes the negotiations much more difficult," Sannerstedt underlined.

    Commenting on the election results on Monday, Lofven, who is the head of the ruling coalition, refused calls to resign, inviting the opposition Alliance to talks. According to the prime minister, the elections marked "the end of bloc politics in Sweden."

    Related:

    Sweden Democrats Win Big as Hung Parliament Looms
    Sweden Democrats Leader Says Ready for Talks on Gov't Formation With Opposition
    On Immigration Sweden Democrats 'Have Whole Playing Field for Themselves' – Prof
    Breaking Down Sunday’s Vote: Parliamentary Election Procedure in Sweden
    Sweden Democrats Leader Reportedly Gets Death Threat From Daesh
    Tags:
    crisis, migration, outcome, election, Anders Sannerstedt, Jan Teorell, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse