Register
08:35 GMT +308 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, right to left, pose for a photo before a meeting in Ankara

    Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit Sends Strong Signal to US - Iranian Analysts

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Russia, Turkey and Iran need to team up in the face of the pressure exerted on them by Washington, Iranian analysts told Sputnik, commenting on the September trilateral meeting in Tehran. According to them, Moscow, Tehran and Ankara could work out a joint strategy to resist the US sanctions policy.

    "Not only the Syrian question brought the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran to the negotiating table in Tehran. Our countries have found themselves in one boat amid the pressure exerted by the US in its economic war," Afife Abedi, a member of the research group specializing on the Eurasian region at the Scientific Center for Strategic Studies for Advisability of the Islamic Republic of Iran, told Sputnik Persian.

    Political analyst specializing in Iranian-Arab relations and former editor-in-chief of the Iranian news agency Mehr News, Hassan Hanizadeh, echoes Abedi: citing a series of unilateral sanctions and tariffs imposed by the White House on Russia, Iran and Turkey, he suggested that the three countries need to boost economic integration and work out a joint strategy to counter the Trump administration's political and trade offensive.

    He presumed that this economic strategy could be based on "a complete rejection of the dollar in the trade of these countries and the choice of an alternative currency."

    Tanks of the Syrian Army at combat positions. File photo
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    'Inevitable' Op: Why Russia, Iran, Turkey Need to Solve Differences Over Idlib
    "We can say that such a step will be a response to Donald Trump's aggressive actions against the three countries," he stressed, adding that "a strong economic front will be formed to withstand Trump's sanctions."

    Earlier, Moscow signaled its willingness to conduct trade in national currencies in wake of Washington's political pressure on Iran and attacks on the Turkish lira.

    The meeting between the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran took place on September 7 in Tehran.

    The Tehran summit has become yet another milestone in a series of trilateral meetings kicked off by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran in December 2016 and aimed at creating a political platform for peaceful resolution of the Syrian crisis.

    "The events of the past 2-3 years have demonstrated the huge potential of the Turkey-Iran-Russia alliance on the Syrian and regional front against their Western opponents," Abedi said, adding that despite some disagreements, the parties need to maintain the alliance.

    Both Hanizadeh and Abedi outlined the significance of the September meeting for the future of Idlib, the last terrorist foothold in the region and Syria in general.

    "Now Syria is undergoing a special phase [of the war]: Syrian government forces are aimed at conducting a decisive operation to eliminate terrorist formations in Syria's strategic region, Idlib Province," Hanizadeh stressed. "At the same time, the US, some Western countries and their regional allies are doing their utmost to prevent this, wishing that the city of Idlib remains a bulwark of terrorist groups."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during trilateral talks in Tehran.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin: Terrorists in Syria's Idlib Preparing Provocations, Including With Chemical Weapons
    The political analyst cited threats issued by the United States and its Western and regional allies over the upcoming operation in Idlib. "Moreover, the US even demanded an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to study the situation in Idlib," he noted.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump tweeted a warning to Syria and its allies, urging them not to attack the province.

    "President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don't let that happen!" he claimed.

    However, during the Tehran meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet again emphasized the necessity to expel terrorists from the region to open the door to the political process in Syria. At the same time Putin stressed that "there is a large number of civilians in the Idlib zone, and we certainly need to bear this in mind [when fighting terrorists]."

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Merkel Agrees With Putin on Importance of Fight Against Militants in Idlib – Reports
    On September 6, German Chancellor Angela Merkel supported Putin's stance on the Idlib issue, according to Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten.

    Merkel noted that it was necessary to "make attempts" to fight radical jihadists, adding that "at the same time" one should "protect civilians, which will be a very big, important task."

    For his part, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who had previously agreed with his Turkish counterpart that the Idlib operation would be unacceptable, admitted that Washington shared Moscow's concerns regarding the presence of terrorists in the province of Idlib.

    "We share their concern about terrorism emanating from northern, northwest Syria. We absolutely agree with them there are terrorists in those locations and they need to be taken care of such that they don't export terror around the world," Pompeo said on September 4.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Inevitable' Op: Why Russia, Iran, Turkey Need to Solve Differences Over Idlib
    Terrorists in Syria's Idlib Active in Aggressive Way, Stage Attacks - Envoy
    Putin: Most Important Now is To Kick Terrorists Out of Syria's Idlib
    Turkey Has Reportedly Proposed Evacuating Militants From Syria's Idlib
    Putin: Terrorists in Syria's Idlib Preparing Provocations
    Most of Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone Still Controlled by Militants – Moscow
    Tags:
    sanctions, US import tariffs, US dollar, economic pressure, terrorists, The Syrian war, UN Security Council, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mike Pompeo, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Idlib, United States, Syria, Iran, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse