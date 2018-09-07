Register
19:52 GMT +307 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Golan Heights. File photo

    Prof: 'I Wouldn't Exclude Trump Will Wake Up One Day & Recognize Israeli Golan'

    © AFP 2018 / JALAA MAREY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    212

    US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that the Golan Heights could remain under Israeli control "forever." His comments came soon after US National Security Advisor John Bolton denied that the Trump administration was mulling recognition of Israel’s annexation of the occupied territory.

    Sputnik discussed the US envoy's statements with Professor Eyal Zisser, an expert on Syria and Lebanon, vice-rector of Tel Aviv University and former director of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, how realistic is David Friedman's statement about the Golan Heights remaining under Israeli control forever?

    Eyal Zisser: First of all, we have to understand that we are not speaking about an American official. David Friedman is a close friend of [Donald] Trump and Trump supported him as an ambassador to Israel. In general, David Friedman is known to be very connected to the Israeli right-wing.

    READ MORE: Envoy Says US May Recognize Israeli Annexation of Golan Heights — Reports

    So, it's a statement by an ambassador who feels very connected to some views and parts of the political picture in Israel, but I don't think that we need to take this statement too seriously. I think that eventually the future of the Golan Heights will be dictated in negotiations held between Israel and Syria in the coming years.

    Sputnik: Do you think that the US could recognize Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights in the future? If so, why?

    Eyal Zisser: Well, you know, President Trump is [unpredictable]. For example, the move of the Israeli American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was against the views held by all administrations until the administration of President Trump. I wouldn't exclude the possibility that Trump will wake up one day and will decide that he recognizes the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights, but I doubt it is the case, because the American position was very clear for so many years.

    READ MORE: Assad Sent Secret Letter About Syria-Israel Talks on Golan Heights — Kerry

    It was Syrian territory that it was occupied in the 1967 war and its future should be discussed between Israel and Syria. It should be determined in the framework of the peace agreement between the two countries.This was the policy of the Americans for the last 50 years and I doubt very much whether they will change it. But, it's President Trump; God knows what he might do.

    Sputnik: What's the situation in regards to contradiction of international law? What measures can Syria as a country do in terms of taking or returning this land?

    Eyal Zisser: Well, the territory was captured by Israel as a result of a war that was caused by Syrian aggression. So, according to international law, Israel has the right to hold this territory, not to annex it, but hold it till there is peace between the two countries. Even the UN didn't call for the Israelis to withdraw; it called for peace in Resolution 242 that was adopted by the UN Security Council after the 1967 war.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Still Hopes US Will Recognize Israel's Claim to Golan Heights

    It had to do with signing peace and then withdrawing from territories; that happened with Egypt, when Israel and Egypt signed a peace agreement. It might happen also in the case of Syria, and this is one of the two countries we are engaging in peace negotiations with along the years. Now, the peace negotiations are not on the table, but my guess is that in several years Syria will come back to what it was and the two countries will be able to resume peace negotiations, because both countries are interested in resolving the conflict between them and reaching a peace solution to the conflict. It's clearly in their best interests.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Envoy Says US May Recognize Israeli Annexation of Golan Heights - Reports
    Assad Sent Secret Letter About Syria-Israel Talks on Golan Heights – Kerry
    Netanyahu Still Hopes US Will Recognize Israel's Claim to Golan Heights
    UN Patrols Buffer Zone in Syrian Side of Golan Heights for First Time Since 2011
    Israeli MP Concerned Iran's Troops May Remain in Golans Alongside Syrian Army
    Over Half of UN Peacekeepers Deployed on Syrian Side of Golan Heights – UNDOF
    Tags:
    annexation, recognition, opinion, Donald Trump, Israel, Syria, United States, Golan Heights
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse