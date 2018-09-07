Register
21:16 GMT +307 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tanks of the Syrian Army at combat positions. File photo

    'Inevitable' Op: Why Russia, Iran, Turkey Need to Solve Differences Over Idlib

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    640

    The leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey held a trilateral meeting in Tehran on September 7. The upcoming operation aimed at liberating the province of Idlib, the last terrorist stronghold, became the summit's focus. Speaking to Sputnik, analysts shared their views on the prospects of the operation.

    The Idlib issue has put the Astana participants to the test, Oytun Orhan, a specialist on the Middle East at the Center for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies (ORSAM), opined, speaking to Sputnik Turkey.

    "Currently there is the necessity of interaction between Turkey and Russia which covers not only Syria, but also a number of other issues," Orhan underscored. "Therefore, it is not in their interests to jeopardize this interaction, especially in the context of the crisis in Turkish-American relations. Given this, we can expect that Turkey's concerns regarding the situation in Idlib will be taken into account."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Erdogan and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani are expected to discuss trilateral ties as well as the recent development of the situation in Syria.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin: Most Important Now is To Kick Terrorists Out of Syria's Idlib
    According to the Turkish scholar, the Idlib operation is "inevitable." He suggested that on the southern and south-western fronts of the Idlib war theater, as well as in part of western Aleppo, substantial changes would take place allowing government forces to gradually restore control over the region. Under these circumstances, Ankara will most likely insist on the separation of radical groups from moderate ones in Idlib.

    The struggle against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)* will likely come to the forefront of Ankara's activities in the region, he foresees, citing the fact that Turkish authorities have recently include HTS on the list of terrorist organizations.

    Earlier, in 2017, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front,* merged with other terrorist groups to become Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

    "That shows that Turkey will act against this organization together with other countries," he presumed.

    Smoke raises in the Syrian village of Kafr Ain in the southern countryside of Idlib province after an airstrike on September 7, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Anas AL-DYAB
    Turkey Has Reportedly Proposed Evacuating Militants From Syria's Idlib
    Orhan noted that on the other hand, the fall of Idlib could deal a tremendous blow to the positions of the Syrian opposition, thus thwarting Turkey's political influence in the region.

    Having captured Idlib, Damascus will not make any concessions with regard to a new constitution of Syria and the country's political system, the Turkish scholar opined, explaining that because of that, Turkey had insisted on a "limited operation in Idlib."

    "Turkey insists on conducting a limited operation in Idlib, since in this case it will be able to control the flow of refugees [from the region]," he said. "Additionally, in this case the opposition will maintain control over a certain territory, which is also in the interests of Turkey. And, perhaps most importantly, Turkey's reluctance to conduct a full-scale operation is linked to its fears that after the liberation of Idlib, Syrian government forces will head towards Afrin and the region where Operation Euphrates Shield took place."

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Merkel Agrees With Putin on Importance of Fight Against Militants in Idlib – Reports
    He noted that in case the parties fail to reach compromise, the crisis would escalate, prompting a new wave of refugees flooding Turkey and Europe. At the same time, the US and its Western allies could step in under the pretext of the humanitarian crisis and initiate strikes on Syria, which would further exacerbate the situation.

    For his part, Fuad Eliko, the chairman of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) and member of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, emphasized the necessity for Moscow, Ankara and Tehran to act jointly in Syria.

    "Russia advocates striking at al-Nusra Front in Idlib and transferring control over the moderate opposition to Turkey," the politican said. "Turkey wants to be given time to gradually clear Idlib's territory from al-Nusra terrorists, as it is afraid of the influx of refugees into its territory in the event of a full-scale operation. Iran insists on the immediate start of the operation in Idlib."

    Still, he believes that the parties will finally reach a compromise. Besides, the politician presumed that Turkey could play a significant role in expelling al-Nusra Front and other terrorist groups from the region.

    Previously, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signaled their concerns regarding the upcoming operation. During a phone talk between Pompeo and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, he called the forthcoming Syrian Arab Army's advance on Idlib "unacceptable."

    For its part, the Russian leadership has repeatedly stressed that the terrorist stronghold in Idlib destabilizes the situation in Syria and undermines attempts to find a political resolution of the ongoing crisis.

    *Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, al-Nusra Front (Jabhat Fatah al-Sham), are terrorist groups, banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Terrorists in Syria's Idlib Active in Aggressive Way, Stage Attacks - Envoy
    Putin: Most Important Now is To Kick Terrorists Out of Syria's Idlib
    Turkey Has Reportedly Proposed Evacuating Militants From Syria's Idlib
    Putin: Terrorists in Syria's Idlib Preparing Provocations
    Most of Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone Still Controlled by Militants – Moscow
    Merkel Agrees With Putin on Need to Fight Militants in Idlib – Reports
    Tags:
    terrorists, operation, The Syrian war, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Al-Nusra Front, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Idlib, Iran, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse