18:21 GMT +307 September 2018
    A female protester hurls a stone while others burn tires near the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel, during a protest east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Violence erupted at the Gaza border Friday after the territory's militant Islamic Hamas rulers and Israel appeared to be honoring a cease-fire that ended two days of intense violence amid efforts by neighboring Egypt to negotiate between the two sides

    Palestine Wants Russia to Become Platform for Peace Talks With Israel - Analysts

    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Opinion
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestine is waiting for Russia to play a bigger role in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and to host a second Middle East summit in Moscow, Palestinian politicians told Sputnik.

    More Activity From Russia

    After the visit of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Moscow in July, Palestine said it would only accept US participation in peace talks with Israel if Russia plays the role of an intermediary.

    "The Russian Federation was authorized in the UNSC resolution 1850 that the Second International Conference after Annapolis [2007 Middle East Summit in Annapolis, Maryland] to be held in Moscow. So they have the authorization to convene an international conference in Moscow, and once the Russian Federation extends an invitation to us to participate in this international conference we will attend," Riyad Mansour, the head of the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, said.

    READ MORE: Palestine Considers Confederation With Jordan Meaningless Now — Ambassador

    Israeli Flag Masks Stars on US Flag
    CC BY 2.0 / zeevveez / Unites States of Israel
    Israel Reportedly Uses Paid Rallies as Part of Its Lobbying Efforts in US
    Palestine is ready to go back to the negotiation table immediately, and Russia should play an active role in the peace process, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

    "We stand for a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. We believe that the best way to do it is through the dialogue. We have 25 years of negotiations but they have been fruitless. Israel must live up to its promises, but it’s clear that Israel is being backed by the United States. We stand for the negotiations to be held under the aegis of the international community, with an active role of Russia there. We would be ready to go back to the negotiations immediately," Nofal said.

    Peace Talks as Collective Process

    Washington was expected to present its peace plan for Israel and Palestine in the summer and, as US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley put it in February, it would not "be loved by either side." The document has not been presented yet.

    Mansour suggested that Washington keeps acting unilaterally, supporting Israel and leaving no space for actual negotiations.

    "They [the United States] did not submit any document, but it seems they are implementing a document that they have, they are keeping it secret, because they said they removed Jerusalem from the table, now they are removing the refugees from the table, they are accepting settlements, therefore they are removing it from the table, so what’s left on the table?… They are implementing it now and they are not putting the document on the table to look at," Mansour said.

    READ MORE: US Cutting Refugee Relief Aid to Exacerbate Plight of Palestinians — Arab League

    US-Präsident Donald Trump bei einer Kundgebung in der Stadt Duluth (US-Bundesstaat Minnesota)
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Trump Says Palestinians Will Get 'Something Good' in Talks as It's 'Their Turn'
    Since Donald Trump became the US president, Washington has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, although the city is claimed by Palestine as well. Last week, the United States announced it had stopped all funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees after it was reviewed and found "irredeemably flawed."

    According to recent media reports, the US administration is considering a new definition for Palestinian refugees: so that only those who had to flee in the conflicts of 1947-1948 and 1967 could have a refugee status.

    Mansour said Palestine would not accept a one-sided American scenario for Israel and Palestine and that international negotiations were needed in order to move forward.

    "We would not accept the United States to be the only party to supervise a political process. We want a collective process to include the Russian Federation, the EU, the UN, the Americans, the Chinese and maybe others who are interested. Collective would increase the chances of success – and we are interested in success," Mansour said.

    The Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated in March 2018, when Palestinians launched weekly protest campaigns at the Gaza border. The protests have at times resulted in clashes between protesters and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Some Palestinian militants have been sending incendiary balloons across the border, while the IDF at times has had to open gunfire.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

