Trump Administration Trying to Restrain the President - Associate Professor

Sputnik has discussed this with Brendon O'Connor, Associate Professor in American Politics at University of Sydney's United States Studies Center.
Sputnik: The Trump administration has been harshly criticized especially in the upcoming book by Bob Woodward — the book entitled "Fear" — who called the whole administration "dysfunctional", what's your opinion on the backlash regarding the administration has?
Brendon O'Connor: I think the picture that Bob Woodward has painted is a pretty commonly known one. I think it's probably likely to be relatively accurate and it's not really particularly any news. We had "Fire and Fury" and then some of the reports that we see sort of coming out weekly, from The New York Times and Axios, and some of the good insider reporters.
Sputnik: But what's your take then yourself on President Trump‘s administration and the way it's been functioning?
Brendon O'Connor: Well, I think it's an administration that tries to restrain the president. I think that's quite clear; that Trump is an erratic figure. We see this in the tweets, so we don't need to be living in the White House to know this. We've seen a very high turnover of staff; a very unusual number of people that have come in and out of the administration in under two years.
Sputnik: The harsh rhetoric against Trump has recently intensified especially from the mainstream media, are the mainstream media ratcheting it up even further? They've always been anti-Trump, but it seems to be quite vociferous now, is there specific reasons for that?
Brendon O'Connor: There's obviously a great antagonism between stations like CNN and The New York Times, The Washington Post and Donald Trump. But The New York Times has got a bit of a coup this week that someone within the Trump administration has written an anonymous letter saying: "Look, I'm a senior administration person and on a daily basis I try to stop the president from doing erratic, childish things." And so this has further got under Trump's skin this week on top of what will be a bestseller book from Bob Woodward with kinds of massive amounts of coverage.
Sputnik: In your view how satisfied is the party with the Trump administration or is it completely split down the middle like the actual population of America?
Brendon O'Connor: Well, I think the Republicans have always been pretty unhappy with Trump being their candidate. There was no great love for him during the primaries and then there was a sense I think by the US Congress that maybe they could use Trump to get some of their policies through, like the tax cut policies for corporate America and wealthier Americans. So there was a relationship of convenience for a time. Now on the campaign trail, I think they'll be those who are more like Mitch McConnell, the Senate leader, who are traditional Republicans and want to not have a lot to do with Trump but won't criticize him.
And then there will be Republicans who will say: "We are Trump style Republicans, we want to repeat what Trump did two years ago."
But there have been some candidates like there is a Republican Senate candidate for Florida who's taken this very pro-Trump view and wants Trump to come and campaign with him.
Sputnik: Now mid-term elections sometimes tend to act as a referendum and obviously this is going to be the case for any president but even more so for Donald Trump, depending on the election's outcome, what would this mean for the White House?
Brendon O'Connor: I think the first point about the mid-term elections is it that if the Democrats win the House of Representatives it's very likely that Trump is going to face some impeachment hearings, and that's not something you want to have against your historical record — potentially impeached.
It will be hard because the Senate has to vote on a 2/3 basis, but I don't think it'll be that hard for the House to find something out of the Mueller inquiry to impeach Trump; whether he'll go on trial in the Senate and he may be able to survive that, but that will just create more controversy. People like Hillary Clinton in the future who are not maybe the most charismatic politicians may benefit from Trump in some way as the public fatigues with this kind of over-the-top, exaggerated sort of personality that Trump has.
