Register
06:39 GMT +307 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    La bandiera dell'Italia

    'Long Shot to Say that We Are Heading for Recession in Italy' - Professor

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    EU budget commissioner Günther Oettinger claimed that the EU is in mortal danger because a number of nations want to destroy it. He blamed countries such as Italy, whose populist parties have come to power on a eurosceptic platform. Sputnik spoke with Bruno Masticelli, associate professor of international studies at Swinburne University for more.

    Sputnik: Is Italy heading for an economic recession?

    Bruno Masticelli: That’s a big call there. I’m not convinced that this is where we’re definitely going to go and certainly not provoked by the current tensions with the EU. I think that while the markets are not happy about what they are hearing, a lot of this has pretty much been pre-determined about the expenditure program that the new coalition government was going to introduce; some of the demands on the EU, in particular, the easing off on the stability growth pact, limits of expenditure on the minus 3 percent and also a whole range of social questions related to migration and other aspects that bring up tensions with the EU.

    It’s a bit of a long shot to say that we are heading for a recession in Italy. What they have been doing is just getting by, with economic growth just slightly below the 1 percent level … but I’m not convinced that they are heading towards a recession.

    World cities. Rome
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Analyst on Italian Economic Recession Possibility: 'It’s Very Much Wait and See'
    Sputnik: Could Italy withdraw from the single currency?

    Bruno Masticelli: This has been discussed for quite a number of months and in particular when the new government was formed and while the parties were conducting their election campaign because they were both eurosceptics….However, they are both intimidated by the potential of the market to go against them. The euro has for a long time not been popular amongst Italians….Berlusconi was never a strong proponent and on the whole it was the center-left that was doing a lot of public relations for the euro.

    The problem is the euro has never been a popular subject in Italy; these two parties have simply notched up another level of tension. I don’t think an exit from the EU is even on the cards, but the government is intimidated by the markets… So Salvini generally pulls in his head at the last moment because he is aware that the markets can literally chop of the head of these leaders and force them to effectively submit and bring down the government.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Italy in Recession as GDP Declines in Second Quarter
    Italy Threatens to Halt Payments Amid Migrant Row, EU Gives Tough Response
    'EU Spends Billions on Migrants, Better to Invest in Africa' – Italian Deputy FM
    Italy Preparing to Limit Contributions to EU Long-Term Budget Over Migrant Issue
    Tags:
    currency, recession, euro, European Union, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse