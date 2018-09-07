Prof Explains Why Poll on Jewish People Leaving UK if Corbyn Was PM 'Noncence'

Nearly 40 per cent of Jewish people in British would seriously consider emigrating if Jeremy Corbyn became Prime Minister according to a new poll. Sputnik spoke to Professor Jonathan Rosenhead of the London School of Economics about the latest on antisemitism scandal in the Labour party.

Sputnik: What do you make of the poll that 40% of Jewish people here in Britain would leave if Corbyn was Prime Minister?

Jonathan Rosenhead: It’s literally incredible, you only have to walk the streets or met Jewish people or be Jewish yourself to know this is nonsense on stilts. There are three kinds of polls: there are those that get published to keep a barometer of public opinion, to those that interest groups or private companies carry out to support their own decision making and then there are those that are asked to get an answer that the people ahead of time they knew they wanted, they devise a question to give that answer. I think this is a poll of the third type.

Jonathan Rosenhead: Moving on I hope that they will, but it depends on the unscrupulous attacks on Labour to stop and its coming from the Jewish communal organisations but not from the body of Jewish population is coming from right wingers of the Labour party. Both of them want Corbyn to be ousted; they don’t want someone who supports human rights in Palestine as leader of the party and possibly Prime Minister.

Sputnik: Has this ongoing anti-Semitic debate all but ended Corbyn’s political career or is there a way back for him?

Jonathan Rosenhead: I think it has impacted his reputation in a superficial way because when reputable polls are taken they find that antisemitism is right down at the bottom of public interest, way down below, Brexit, below housing, below transport, below all those other things like austerity. So when people who are attacking him realise they have everything they can and it’s getting counterproductive and people start seeing through the campaign they’re carrying out, I think they will stop and Jeremy Corbyn will cut through at the next election like he did at the last one.

