US Black, Latino and Asian People Join Multiracial Right-Wing – Yale Scholar

Young men of different races have been joining the right-wing, in spite of its past association with white supremacism. The Daily Beast reported, nearly a dozen blacks, Latinos and Asians participated in right-wing rallies on the West Coast, who contended that institutional racism no longer exists in the US.

Sputnik discussed this with Daniel Martinez HoSang, associate professor at Yale University, co-author of the upcoming novel 'Producers, Parasites, Patriots: Race and the New Right-Wing Politics of Precarity'.

Sputnik: How surprising is it that men of color were joining the white supremacist movement?

Daniel Martinez HoSang: We refer to this actually as a multiracial far-right, so they're a little distinct from white supremacist in that ultimately their vision isn't of a white ethnostate, but they're far, far on the right in terms of their beliefs, their embrace of hierarchy, their embrace of violence, their understanding that some forms of authority and state authority, almost fascist authority, are inevitable.

So that's the idea that's attracting a growing number of men of color in particular, and a set of white adherents, which is happy to be in a multiracial space that's animated by those ideas.

© Photo: Arun Gupta/twitter US Media Warns About Influx of 'Multicultural' Members in Right-Wing Groups

Daniel Martinez HoSang: Obviously the more recent upsurge related to the kind of rightward turn of the Republican Party, in particular, is important, but multiculturalism itself has really penetrated mass consumer culture in the US in the last 25 years; it's certainly shaped electoral politics.

So the idea that politics on the far-right are incompatible with a certain version of multiculturalism is what these groups are challenging, they're saying, in the fact, that: we can stand for these ideas of the unapologetic militarism, patriotism, a belief in hierarchy, wanting to shrink the state, and claim a multiracial base at the same time.

READ MORE: ‘Monkey This Up': Florida GOP Candidate's Comment on Black Opponent Draws Ire

Sputnik: Some experts have been noting that some of the young men joining these groups were more patriotic if you like; many liberals don't like America, what's your opinion with regard to that?

© AP Photo / Steve Helber Western US City Sees Another March by Racist Trump Supporters This has deep roots in many communities of color, there are conservative traditions, traditions of military service, patriotism as well, this runs across all communities of color in the US. So we shouldn't be surprised that people are drawn to these ideas that the ways you are standing in life, your citizenship, your rights will be most protected and secure is to align yourself with a very kind of hard version of US nationalism and patriotism.

At the same time, you do see some surprising politics from the group, so one man that we interviewed for our book, Joey Gibson, who is the leader of a patriot organization in the North-West called Patriot Prayer that's lead a lot of these protests, he'll openly talk about figures like Dr. Martin Luther King and the inspiration he draws from him, he'll criticize mass incarceration and its effects on the black community.

So in other ways, their politics have increasingly drawn from a kind of traditional civil rights or racial justice narrative to help expand their influence and political vision.

READ MORE: ‘I Am Not a Racist' Says NYC Lawyer Repeatedly Caught in Racist Rants (VIDEOS)

Sputnik: Now with other races joining the movement, it's likely that the movement that was previously perceived as 'whites only' will have an impact on racism and the civil rights process. Do you agree with that statement, is there going to be an evolving change now?

© Screenshot/Albert Tufillaro US Man Charged After Yelling Racial Slurs, Attacking Workers (VIDEO) I think there are two things to keep in mind: one, the base of these organization still is overwhelmingly white. So if you went to these protests in Portland or Seattle in the last four-five months I think most people would be surprised by the number of people of color they saw there, but the base of the groups is still overwhelmingly white. That said, the shift I think you will see is a growing number of people of color rising to prominent positions in very conservative organizations.

So in the US now the head of the Heritage Foundation which is the most influential and prominent far-right conservative think tank is led by a black woman. Breitbart radio — a far-right media organization — has a number of African-American hosts.

There's Tea party groups that are led by African-Americans and Latinos, so I think that shift in the leadership and who stands for conservative politics is absolutely likely to shift and pluralize.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.