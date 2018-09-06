Register
16:20 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters march in downtown Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014

    US Black, Latino and Asian People Join Multiracial Right-Wing – Yale Scholar

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Young men of different races have been joining the right-wing, in spite of its past association with white supremacism. The Daily Beast reported, nearly a dozen blacks, Latinos and Asians participated in right-wing rallies on the West Coast, who contended that institutional racism no longer exists in the US.

    Sputnik discussed this with Daniel Martinez HoSang, associate professor at Yale University, co-author of the upcoming novel 'Producers, Parasites, Patriots: Race and the New Right-Wing Politics of Precarity'.

    Sputnik: How surprising is it that men of color were joining the white supremacist movement?

    Daniel Martinez HoSang: We refer to this actually as a multiracial far-right, so they're a little distinct from white supremacist in that ultimately their vision isn't of a white ethnostate, but they're far, far on the right in terms of their beliefs, their embrace of hierarchy, their embrace of violence, their understanding that some forms of authority and state authority, almost fascist authority, are inevitable.

    So that's the idea that's attracting a growing number of men of color in particular, and a set of white adherents, which is happy to be in a multiracial space that's animated by those ideas.

    Patriot Prayer + Proud Boys in Vancouver night b4 Aug 4 Portland rally many fear will end in violence. Tusitala Tiny Toese and others make an apparent White Power hand gesture. T-shirts read, Pinochet Did Nothing Wrong.
    © Photo: Arun Gupta/twitter
    US Media Warns About Influx of 'Multicultural' Members in Right-Wing Groups
    Sputnik: Why is it being animated though, and what's it particularly linked to?

    Daniel Martinez HoSang: Obviously the more recent upsurge related to the kind of rightward turn of the Republican Party, in particular, is important, but multiculturalism itself has really penetrated mass consumer culture in the US in the last 25 years; it's certainly shaped electoral politics.

    So the idea that politics on the far-right are incompatible with a certain version of multiculturalism is what these groups are challenging, they're saying, in the fact, that: we can stand for these ideas of the unapologetic militarism, patriotism, a belief in hierarchy, wanting to shrink the state, and claim a multiracial base at the same time.

    READ MORE: ‘Monkey This Up': Florida GOP Candidate's Comment on Black Opponent Draws Ire

    Sputnik: Some experts have been noting that some of the young men joining these groups were more patriotic if you like; many liberals don't like America, what's your opinion with regard to that?

    White nationalist demonstrators use shields in Charlottesville, VA, Aug. 12, 2017
    © AP Photo / Steve Helber
    Western US City Sees Another March by Racist Trump Supporters
    Daniel Martinez HoSang: This has deep roots in many communities of color, there are conservative traditions, traditions of military service, patriotism as well, this runs across all communities of color in the US. So we shouldn't be surprised that people are drawn to these ideas that the ways you are standing in life, your citizenship, your rights will be most protected and secure is to align yourself with a very kind of hard version of US nationalism and patriotism.

    At the same time, you do see some surprising politics from the group, so one man that we interviewed for our book, Joey Gibson, who is the leader of a patriot organization in the North-West called Patriot Prayer that's lead a lot of these protests, he'll openly talk about figures like Dr. Martin Luther King and the inspiration he draws from him, he'll criticize mass incarceration and its effects on the black community.

    So in other ways, their politics have increasingly drawn from a kind of traditional civil rights or racial justice narrative to help expand their influence and political vision.

    READ MORE: ‘I Am Not a Racist' Says NYC Lawyer Repeatedly Caught in Racist Rants (VIDEOS)

    Sputnik: Now with other races joining the movement, it's likely that the movement that was previously perceived as 'whites only' will have an impact on racism and the civil rights process. Do you agree with that statement, is there going to be an evolving change now?

    Oregon man arrested after yelling racial slurs and attacking workers
    © Screenshot/Albert Tufillaro
    US Man Charged After Yelling Racial Slurs, Attacking Workers (VIDEO)
    Daniel Martinez HoSang: I think there are two things to keep in mind: one, the base of these organization still is overwhelmingly white. So if you went to these protests in Portland or Seattle in the last four-five months I think most people would be surprised by the number of people of color they saw there, but the base of the groups is still overwhelmingly white. That said, the shift I think you will see is a growing number of people of color rising to prominent positions in very conservative organizations.

    So in the US now the head of the Heritage Foundation which is the most influential and prominent far-right conservative think tank is led by a black woman. Breitbart radio — a far-right media organization — has a number of African-American hosts.

    There's Tea party groups that are led by African-Americans and Latinos, so I think that shift in the leadership and who stands for conservative politics is absolutely likely to shift and pluralize.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Antwerp Police Boost Security Amid Death Threats to Right-Wing Dutch Politician
    Belgian Justice Ministry Not Ruling Out Attacks by Right-Wing Extremists
    'Fascism': UK Right-Wing Activist Robinson on Instagram Shutting His Account
    Tags:
    black and ethnic minorities, race, nationalism, multiculturalism, protests, Right-Wing, Martin Luther King Jr, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse