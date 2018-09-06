Register
16:20 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Map of Europe

    Stop Relying on US, European Security Cannot Exist Without Russian Help – AfD

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    451

    Commenting on German Foreign Minister Heko Maas's push for mapping out a new strategy on Berlin-Washington ties, Waldemar Herd, member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik that Maas's statement is "irrational."

    Waldemar Herd claimed that a statement by the top German diplomat mainly pertains to his own electorate and that this new strategy on the Berlin-Washington ties was initiated by US President Donald Trump rather than Heiko Maas.

    "He [Trump] said: 'Enough, I give you now a free hand and you can act. Since I act in the interests of my country and I will continue to do so, you should follow suit. […] They [Germans] are not accustomed to this, they have for decades coordinated all decisions with the Big Daddy," Herd said. 

    READ MORE: EC President Juncker Notes Importance of Russia for European Security

    He added that Maas's statement should not be strongly appreciated given that it "adds to our straining relations with the United States, which I think is at least irrational."

    Maas, Merkel at Odds Over SWIFT System

    When asked about the SWIFT payment system, Herd said that "the opinion of Hayko Maas [on the matter] is very different from that of our Chancellor [Angela Merkel]" who stands for using the single existing system in order to effectively combat terrorism.

    Maas and Merkel being at odds over the issue "indicates to the whole world that either Mrs. Merkel is already unable to control the government or the government itself is not united and its members pursue their party interests; in any case, all this discredits us in the eyes of the international community," Herd underscored.

    European  Security

    Touching upon European security, he supported French President Macron's stance that the EU should try to avoid relying on the US in this issue.

    At the same time, Herd emphasized that first and foremost, it should be remembered that "security architecture on the European continent cannot be built without Russia" and that such security should not be aimed against Russia, which Herd said is a "perfectly understandable" fact.

    READ MORE: US Has 'No Obligation to Pay for European Security' Under Trump

    "Security on the European continent cannot be guaranteed without closing outside borders. What kind of joint European security are we talking about if illegal people with incomprehensible intentions arrive in European territory every day and are already becoming a national threat?" he pointed out.

    EU's NATO-Style Union?

    Herd also claimed that right now, the EU is unable to create a NATO-style block, which could only defend European interests. 

    "What they should do now is try to resolve minor issues instead of focusing on creating another mechanism that may only lead to confrontation," he concluded.

    In mid-June, Heiko Maas urged Europe to respond to Trump's "America First" strategy by developing its own "Europe United" concept.

    READ MORE: 'NATO is Structured to Defend EU When There's no Need' — Researcher

    In his first keynote speech since taking office, the German Foreign Minister stressed that the EU should strive for a "balanced partnership" with the US, and that Germany and France may become the driving force in reforming Europe.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Germany on Putin-Trump Meeting: We Can't Let Russia, US Stop Talking
    Germany's AfD Lawmaker Calls EU-US Trade Deal 'Full Victory for Trump'
    US Senators Warn Germany, France, UK Against Bypassing Sanctions on Iran
    Germany's Daimler AG Suspends Activities in Iran Due to Reimposed US Sanctions
    Tags:
    strategy, interests, security, relations, EU, Donald Trump, Heiko Maas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse