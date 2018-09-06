Register
14:52 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro-remain supporters of Britain staying in the EU, wear EU flag masks as they take part in an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Lawmakers are due to vote late Monday or early Tuesday on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which aims to convert around 12,000 EU laws and regulations into domestic statute on the day the country leaves the bloc in March 2019

    Brexit Problems Due to UK Politicians' Failure to Grasp the EU - Prof

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Chequers deal is dead and Theresa May should adopt a Canada-style Brexit deal. This is what Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told MPs on Tuesday. The EU official also said Britain’s offer on customs was illegal. Sputnik discussed this with Robert Ackrill, Professor of European Economics and Policy at Nottingham Trent University.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the statements made by the EU Brexit negotiator?

    Robert Ackrill: The response to the Chequers agreement that both the hardline Brexiteers and Michel Barnier have kind of united against the Chequers deal, I think it's very telling in terms of chances of that ever seeing the light of day.

    But for me I think, the thing to understand about this debate and this disagreement lies in a failure of UK politicians to understand what the European Union is, and it is fundamentally a set of fairly complex and technocratic agreements that bind the member states together.

    So when you have something which he clearly believes doesn't accord with those basic building blocks of the European Union, it seems to me that he can only say one thing: that — that is not acceptable, which I think is why he made the specific suggestion of something like a Canada type deal, simply because we know that this kind of an agreement can fit with the rules and regulations, and the technicalities of the European Union as a very complex structure.

    READ MORE: Johnson Prepares to Attack Theresa May at Tory Rally Amid Brexit Chaos — Report

    Robert Ackrill: What is it about the Canadian-style deal that would be so beneficial or would fit this particular Brexit-negotiated leave from the European Union?

    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Tory MP Says Chequers Deal 'Dead' as Barnier Slams May's Brexit Proposal
    Robert Ackrill: From the European side, I think it has the advantage that the UK isn't looking for elements of an agreement that are completely unprecedented or have no relationship to the EU's existing technical structures.

    I think from the UK point of view, given the UK's red lines around, for example, not wanting to be subject to the European Court of Justice, that kind of red line would be respected with a Canada-type agreement, but the problem is that such an agreement is inferior in trade terms to the Chequers agreement, and it doesn't resolve the perpetual problems that have been hanging over these talks for a very long time now, and that is the issue of the Irish border, and what happens on that border between Northern Ireland and (The Republic of) Ireland.

    Sputnik: We've got Prime Minister Theresa May saying that she's not going to now compromise on the Chequers deal, so that's one side of the fence, but we've also got what appears to be Europe saying they would prefer the Johnson stance on Brexit, where do we actually stand then, moving forward with the negotiations? What's going to happen next?

    Robert Ackrill: The pressure is going to be very much on Theresa May in this particular situation, because we know that a Canada-type agreement is acceptable to the European Union, it fits in with their rules and policies and ways of doing business.

    It gives the UK government the freedom it said it wants to negotiate other trade agreements, although, with a degree of restriction but nothing like as much as with the Chequers agreement, but for as long as that proposal contains key elements around trade that simply do not fit in with the European Union's way of operating, then I don't see any way in which that so-called Chequers agreement could fly in Brussels.

    Sputnik: There are reports that Germany has been urging its businesses to backup the Brexit plan amid the uncertainty surrounding the ordeal, what options does Berlin then have regarding the entire European Union for that matter?

    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    UKIP MEP Explains Why No Deal Brexit Is the Best Deal UK Can Get
    Robert Ackrill: One of the things that's very interesting is you see a number of other countries, unlike the UK, but especially countries like Germany and the Netherlands increasing spending on border officials, but I think one of the things that Germany is very worried about, one of the things Germany is always very worried about is its car industry.

    The EU's free trade agreements with other countries say, for example, with South Korea are subject to what we call rules of origin, that is to say, EU cars have a tariff reduction when they're sent to South Korea.

    When Michel Barnier was interviewed in one of the big German newspapers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, he said that companies need to be thinking about this because supply chains which include UK companies could fundamentally affect EU countries' trade with other countries because of this concern over supply chains and imports coming in from non-EU countries like the UK, so we really having to think again right into the nitty-gritty of the detail to prepare for what could be potentially a no deal Brexit.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

     

     

    Related:

    UK Dominates Rest of Europe as Financial Center Despite Brexit
    Johnson Prepares to Attack Theresa May at Tory Rally Amid Brexit Chaos - Report
    Angela Merkel Warns Brexit Negotiations May Face Deadlock
    Tags:
    customs, trade, Chequers plan, Brexit, EU, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse