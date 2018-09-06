UKIP MEP Explains Why No Beal Brexit Is the Best Deal UK Can Get

Labour’s Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, has given qualified backing to a second referendum on Brexit while warning it risks sparking unrest on the streets of the city. Sputnik spoke to David Coburn, UKIP MEP, about the likelihood of a second referendum.

Sputnik: The Mayor of Greater Manchester has given qualified backing to a second referendum on Brexit while warning it risks sparking unrest on the streets of the city. How significant is this and is there it likely a 2nd referendum will come about?

David Coburn: Certainly not. Andy Burnham is a Labour party man and he’s always been against Brexit, so nothing new there! We had a referendum and it was decided. It’s not the best of three or some silly game show competition; we had a vote and heard all the arguments, everyone knew exactly what they were voting for so it’s absolutely nonsense to suggest we have another vote. It ludicrous, it’s not a best of three as I said before; we made a decision – that’s it! The government should get on enacting what they should have done in the first place.

David Coburn: Absolutely we should not fear a ‘no deal’! No deal is the best deal we can get, the EU are trying to give us a rotten deal because they are absolutely terrified that other countries want to leave the EU, and they will leave the EU. They want to give us a bad deal so it looks bad, so other people will not want to leave… I’m sorry but we took a democratic decision to enter the EU in the first place and now we’re making a democratic decision to leave. We have that right. These people, if they don’t believe that, they are not democrats. We have made our decision to leave and they should just go ahead on that basis.

David Coburn: No. She is absolutely appalling. If we listen to comments made by the Governor of the Bank of England, he said that it’s [Brexit] has been appallingly handled. Any government should have been preparing from the very beginning before calling Article 50, they should have said we are going to make sure we have the ability to leave without a deal. This should have all been arranged before we called for article 50. This is just how incompetent this government has been; it makes you wonder if they actually want it [Brexit] to fail. The long and the short of it is that it doesn’t matter… having no deal is better than having a rotten deal and quite frankly I think we are only ever going to get a rotten deal from the EU and that’s all that was ever going to happen.

