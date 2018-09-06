Register
07:25 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tripoli, Libya

    French and Italian Policies Escalating Crisis in Libya - Scholar

    © Photo: REUTERS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Discord between France and Italy in Libya is only intensifying the conflict between rival factions in the country. Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely explained why he thought French policy was harming, not helping the situation in Libya today.

    Sputnik: Italian discontent at French involvement in Libya dates back some time does it not, George?

    George Szamuely: If you recall, at the time the Italians led by Berlusconi were not that enthusiastic at the intervention. They went along with it, as always, because they go along with the loyalty demanded by NATO. So they went along with it reluctantly, even though they had a pretty good idea it would end in disaster. And Berlusconi had pretty good relations himself with Gaddafi and I think he fully appreciated that once Gaddafi is gone there really would be a mad cap flow of migrants to Italy. So I think there’s a lot of resentment in Italy still going back to what happened in 2011.

    A tank of Libyan National Army (LNA) is seen during clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 6, 2017
    © REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Italian Embassy in Libya Refutes Reports Alleging Staff Evacuation Over Clashes
    Sputnik: What do you think about the French insistence on early elections in Libya as early as December this year?

    George Szamuely: The Italians’ latest complaints go back to what the French are doing today, in that they seem to want to be the dominant political force in Libya. They’re pushing for early elections when really it’s an absurdity. The idea of having early elections in December when there’s a civil war raging within the capital Tripoli, as well as a civil war between the two factions — the official government in Tripoli as well as the government in the eastern provinces under Haftar – in these circumstances any election result would be meaningless. In fact, many of the elections we’ve had in Libya have proved to be completely meaningless. Yet the French are pushing for it, and I think the Italians have a reasonable idea that this is just going to lead to more instability and more refugees heading towards Italy.

    A man and his daughter wait during a distribution of meals aboard the rescue ship Aquarius, on May 25, 2016 a day after a rescue operation of migrants and refugees off the Libyan coast.
    © AFP 2018 / Gabriel Bouys
    'They Include Terrorists, Criminals': Libya Says No to Taking in Migrants Rejected by EU
    Sputnik: To what extent do you think opposing French and Italian policies are contributing to an escalation of the conflict in Libya?

    Gorge Szamuely: Well I think it’s probably escalating the crisis because the different factions are playing the French and Italians off against one another. But I think the French are being the more destructive here because I think that pushing for these early elections makes very little sense and I think at this stage the only sensible course would be to move towards some kind of reconciliation between the two so-called governments or at least try to bring the militants under control in Tripoli. It’s hard to see what exactly an election can achieve at this stage.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Libya: France Accused of Playing Double Game Amid Split in EU Policy
    Emmanuel Macron Says France’s Participation in 2011 Libyan Civil War Mistake
    Analyst: US, UK, France's Role in Libyan Crisis Remains Largely Neglected
    Tags:
    conflict, Italy, France, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse