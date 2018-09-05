Register
17:00 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French Rafale fighter aircrafts come back aboard the French Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier, after flights on November 23, 2015 at eastern Mediterranean sea, as part of operation Chammal in Syria and Irak against the Islamic State group

    French Admission That Assad Won War May Be Prelude to Aggression, Analyst Warns

    © AFP 2018 / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Over the weekend, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told national media in no uncertain terms that President Bashar Assad had won the war in Syria, but added that he has yet to 'win the peace.'

    Mani Mehrabi, an Iranian international affairs analyst and specialist on the war in Syria, suggested that the foreign minister's comments don't serve as any indication of France's intentions.

    "After the terrorists were weakened in Aleppo province, Idlib became their main haven. Since then, this province was turned into a 'red line' for the UK, the US, France and Turkey: Every time the Syrian government and its allies made plans to clear the province of terrorists, it was attacked by these Western powers," Mehrabi explained, speaking to Sputnik Iran.

    In this Thursday Dec. 9, 2010 file photo, Syria President Bashar al-Assad addresses reporters following his meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France.
    © AP Photo / Remy de la Mauviniere
    French Foreign Minister Says Assad Won War in Syria
    Paris, the political observer recalled, threatened to attack Syria if the latter used chemical weapons in March 2018; soon after, Le Drian defended the Western tripartite's cruise missile strikes, carried out on April 14, 2018 on the basis of what was later proven a false flag chemical attack by the White Helmets.

    After that, Mehrabi noted, "Le Drian formally warned Assad against the introduction of Syrian forces into Idlib province, and emphasized that the Idlib problem could only be resolved through political means. The 'political process', in the opinion of Le Drian, includes a compromise between the Syrian government and the forces of Tahrir al-Sham* and the effective transfer of the northern provinces to terrorist groups," the analyst stressed.

    Ulterior Motives

    Ultimately, the observer suggested that far from recognizing Damascus's victory and thereby helping to bring the long foreign-sponsored war in Syria closer to an end, Le Drian's remarks were aimed at sending "two misguided messages" to the world.

    "The first is that the civil war in the country is over, and that the means to dividing the country should remain in their present form," the analyst said. "The second aims to suggest that the Syrian government seeks to attack the losers of the war after its conclusion, to settle scores and organize a genocide."

    Russian servicemen at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria. File photo
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Four Russian Warplanes Hit Nusra Front Positions in Syria's Idlib Province – Russian MoD
    The sliver of truth in the foreign minister's statement, according to Mehrabi, is that the coalition of Western powers has failed to achieve its goals through military action. That, unfortunately, does not mean that the coalition will stop its pressure, from the United Nations up to and including further armed aggression, the Iranian observer concluded.

    This week, amid warnings by Syrian and Russian military officials that Tahrir al-Sham may stage a provocation in Idlib involving chemical weapons to evoke a Western response, the White House warned that Washington and its allies would "respond swiftly and appropriately" to any chemical weapons use by the Syrian government. Earlier, President Trump warned President Assad not to "recklessly attack" Idlib, and said Russia and Iran would be making a "grave humanitarian mistake" if they took part.

    * Tahrir al-Sham, aka al-Nusra Front, aka al-Qaeda in Syria, is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Al-Qaeda has carried out terrorist attacks all around the world, and was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. which killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

    Mani Mehrabi is a member of the Tehran-based Academic Council of the Scientific Center for International Relations. The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Mehrabi are those of the analyst, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    French Gov’t Think Tanks Recommend Not to Accredit Sputnik, RT Journalists
    French Foreign Minister Says Assad Won War in Syria
    Russia and France Should Lead 'European Confederation' – French General
    French Fishermen Threaten to Use 'Heavy Artillery' on UK Scallop Trawlers
    Tags:
    expert analysis, analysis, remarks, Bashar al-Assad, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Idlib, United Kingdom, Syria, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse