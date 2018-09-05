Register
08:20 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Social networks

    Professor on UK Brain Drain: We'd Be Able to Retain People With More Investment

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Britain is facing an artificial intelligence “brain drain” as Silicon Valley raids its top universities for talent. Sputnik spoke to Professor Peter Cowling, Professor of Computer Science at the University of York, about the effects it will have on British universities and tech companies.

    Sputnik: So it’s been revealed that around a third of leading machine learning and AI specialists who have left the UK’s top institutions are currently working at Silicon Valley tech firms. What does this mean for these universities that specialize in these subjects?

    Peter: The impact on universities is sort of positive. There is a lot of hype, a lot of interest and obviously a lot of achievement in machine learning and AI at the moment. Courses in the UK and at UK universities are doing really well – the research funding landscape is better than it’s ever been. The UK is producing more and more people who are trained in machine learning and AI and producing more and more ideas that are feeding into products. The unfortunate thing is some of those best people and some of product ideas, the money and the profits are being made in Silicon Valley. For universities, I think we are doing pretty well out of the growth in subject of machine learning and AI. It would be nice to think that the investment landscape in the UK was slightly different – if there was more investment I’m sure we would be able to retain some of these people.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik /
    President Trump Takes Aim at the Silicon Valley Tech Giants
    Sputnik: More than a tenth have moved to North American universities and nearly a tenth are currently working for other smaller US companies. Meanwhile just one in seven have joined British start-ups. What does this mean for British startups and tech companies? Are we at risk of losing specialized talent in the UK to American companies?

    Peter: I think that’s true. Of course there is a risk that if we lose talented people then economically, that could be bad for UK industry. I can see that, although, the number of people emerging with qualifications is increasing all the time and in fact increasing at a very high rate. Maybe the landscape is not quite so bleak but the actual numbers, because whilst the actual numbers and percentages sound rather dire, the actual numbers might not be too bad. We are living in a global market place and more and more in areas where, like, work is done virtually over the internet. If somebody is doing their work in California, the only real downside is that the profits stay in the USA. I think the ideas; there is pretty rapid and good transmission of ideas, especially from the labs and certainly from the companies.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik /
    The Modern Age of Censorship - Silicon Valley Style
    Sputnik: Finally, what do we need to see from say education bodies, the government and even companies in the UK to keep this retention of talent in Britain?

    Peter: There has been an increase in funding from research and technology developments in AI and machine learning. I think given the ambitions revealed by Wendy Hall, in her report, that increase is not nearly big enough yet and still has quite a long way to go. The other side is the investment side, so the transmission of research ideas into products and services that people will pay money for, and I think in the UK that is rather poor. I think UK universities are often relatively greedy in terms of the percentage of equity of they want when people produce ideas. There is still an emergent of risk and a very different attitude towards the start of ups of AI and machine learning. I think there are many startups that could happen, but are killed in the cradle by the lack of investment funding and also a lack of the expertise that makes that investment funding work, when technical people who have no management expertise want to advertise something. I think that the distinctiveness that’s based on giving people what they need rather than what they are willing to pay money for, right now, is something that we can retain and win as well.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    AI vs FOE: UK Privacy Campaigners Reveal Concerns
    AI Threat on Bank Jobs 'Already Big Problem' - UK Robotics Expert
    UK Gov't Not Ready for Robots, Accused of Ignoring AI
    Tags:
    brain drain, Silicon Valley, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse