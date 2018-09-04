Register
00:14 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Department of Homeland Security

    DHS Fabricated ‘Russian Hacking’ Lie to Expand Its Bureaucratic Authority

    CC BY 2.0 / killbox
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    212

    A major thread in the Russiagate narrative, namely that Russian hackers may have infiltrated US states’ voter registration databases in 2016, can be explained by bureaucrats at the Department of Homeland Security seeking to spark fear and then assume leadership over those same cyber assets.

    That's the gist of a new report by political expert Gareth Porter, writing in Consortium News. The phony claim that the DHS notified states about threats to their election networks has been parroted by the likes of ABC News, Porter writes. The real motive all along, he claims, was about administrative politics.

    United States Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany
    © Photo : Matthias Schrader
    Pence Calls on US Senate to Establish DHS Cybersecurity Agency

    "In late summer and fall 2016, the Department of Homeland Security was maneuvering politically to designate state and local voter registration databases and voting systems as ‘critical infrastructure.' Such a designation would make voter-related networks and websites under the protection a ‘priority sub-sector' in the DHS ‘National Infrastructure Protection Plan,' which already included 16 such sub-sectors."

    To Washington's chagrin, state authorities were reluctant to give up jurisdiction over state web assets to federal authorities.

    "DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson and other senior DHS officials consulted with many state election officials in the hope of getting their approval for such a designation. Meanwhile, the DHS was finishing an intelligence report that would both highlight the Russian threat to US election infrastructure and the role DHS could play in protecting it, thus creating political impetus to the designation. But several secretaries of state — the officials in charge of the election infrastructure in their state — strongly opposed the designation that Johnson wanted."

    The lame-duck DHS secretary moved ahead with the designation on January 6, 2017, anyway.

    A sensational ABC report claimed Russian-led attacks had targeted "nearly half of states' voter registration systems, successfully infiltrated 4," in September 2016. But state election officials in virtually all of those states denied that anything had happened. In Illinois, where some voter information was in fact copied from electronic properties housing voter registration data, key federal officials had no clue how the Russian government might use that data. FBI counterintelligence official Bill Priestap told Congress in June 2017 that Russians "took the data to see what it consisted of" when asked how the data might be used against the United States.

    Voters cast their election ballots inside a polling place Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Springfield, Ill.
    © AP Photo / Seth Perlman
    DHS Official Confirms There Were No Russian Hacking Attacks During 2016 Election

    The state of Georgia was subjected to attempted hacks against its state websites — but the DHS itself was behind those attacks, the Wall Street Journal reported in December 2016. This story bucked the narrative that Russia was always behind any attacks and coincidentally did not get much traction in the national broadcast media nor among the neoconservative-and-neoliberal "resistance" movement.

    DHS officials Samuel Liles and Jeannette Manfra said the DHS and the intelligence community ran down the Russiagate track anyway, so that the hacks "could be intended or used to undermine public confidence in electoral processes and potentially the outcome."

    "[A]s senior DHS officials Samuel Liles and Jeanette Manfra put it,… the hacks ‘could be intended or used to undermine public confidence in electoral processes and potentially the outcome.' But such a strategy could not have had any effect without a decision by DHS and the US intelligence community to assert publicly that the intrusions and other scanning and probing were Russian operations, despite the absence of hard evidence," Porter wrote.

    "So DHS and other agencies were consciously sowing public doubts about US elections that they were attributing to Russia."

    ​(The interview with Gareth Porter starts at 1:50:50.)

    "A lot of leaks carried the same story: that 21 states, at least, had been targeted by the Russians. What I found out, when I really went into this more deeply this year, is that this is all the work of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is really a bureaucracy on the make. This is a huge bureaucracy, that was created of course after 9/11, sort of knitting together a series of other bureaucracies, and it's grown like Topsy, and it wants more and more power," Porter said in a Tuesday interview on Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines with Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon.

    "In 2016, DHS wanted to add the electoral infrastructure to its collection of basic infrastructure areas so it would fall under DHS protection in terms of cybersecurity," Porter said.

    The logo of the US Department of Homeland Security
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    DHS Lies About Russia Hacking Voting Systems, US Media Play Eager Propagandists

    DHS did an "intelligence analysis which they never released, but only had a draft of, and the essence of the storyline they wanted to put out with their intelligence analysis was what showed up in the media. What they actually had was nothing more than a collection of cases of websites that somebody tried to hack into," he said, noting, "That's something that happens every day — tens, hundreds of thousands of times around the country."

    "We know that the one place where there was information actually stolen from a state website, that case being the one of Illinois in 2016, the people who did it did not try to change anything. They left it alone, but they made copies of the personal information of registered voters in Illinois," Porter said. The reason for doing that, he continued, was to "sell it on the dark web."

    DHS official Andy Ozment told Congress in September 2016 that the hackers' motive for not tampering with the Illinois voter registration database was "possibly for the purpose of selling information."

    Washington Post
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Sorry, Again! Washington Post’s Story on Russian Hackers Accessing US Power Grid was Fake News

    In 2017, Ken Menzel, the legal adviser to the Illinois secretary of state, told Porter: "Hackers have been trying constantly to get into it since 2006. Every governmental database — driver's license, health care, you name it — has people trying to get into it."

    If hacking and selling data is a "big industry," as Porter said, there must be a major industry for protecting data too. If Porter is right, DHS has taken sophisticated measures to try to corner that industry within the sprawling bureaucratic mushroom that hangs over Washington.

    Related:

    Leaked Emails Show Recently Resigned DHS Staffer’s Ties to White Nationalists
    DHS to Launch New Cyber Division to Protect US Critical Infrastructure - Reports
    DHS Official Confirms There Were No Russian Hacking Attacks During 2016 Election
    Watchdog: DHS Faces Lawsuit Over Border Guards' Abuses
    Senator Asks DHS How Russian Lawyer Entered US Without Visa to Meet Trump Jr.
    Tags:
    Russiagate, hacking, DHS, Department of Homeland Security, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse