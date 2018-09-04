Register
22:47 GMT +304 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    London, UK

    EU Wants to 'Punish' Britain on its Way Out - Political Analyst

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Boris Johnson has once again lashed out at Theresa May's Brexit plans, saying they would leave the UK with "diddly squat" after negotiations with the EU. The UK's former Foreign Secretary criticized May's Chequers deal in his Daily Telegraph column, also branding it "a disaster."

    Sputnik discussed this with Lawk Ghafuri, a London-based political analyst, who specializes in international business and economics.

    Sputnik: Boris Johnson has once again criticized Theresa May's Brexit proposal, saying it will leave the UK with nothing. What's your take on his opinion? Is he accurate, do you agree with him?

    Lawk Ghafuri: May's plan for Brexit; it's absolutely, let's say, weak, because the European Union is planning to make the UK leave the European Union in a way that is kind of punishing the UK, because the UK is trying to make the same deal before Brexit, but that's not possible, because that's going to make a lot of tension and conflict within the European Union. Because a lot of third countries will ask for the same deal and the same incentives and that, absolutely, is not going to be okay with the European Union, and Mr. Boris Johnson's comments are on the same level. May's plan is absolutely, really weak and she needs to do some customization to her plan because the UK needs to make some concessions for the European Union.

    READ MORE: Tory Supporters Think Chequers 'Bad for Britain', Worse Than Poll Tax-Survey

    Sputnik: The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he strongly opposed keeping Theresa May's proposals for a future trade deal; how likely is it then that a trade agreement between London and Brussels will be reached by the set deadline? It looks increasingly like a 'no deal' is going to happen; what's your view?

    Lawk Ghafuri: That's absolutely on point, because the deadline is in October but Michel Barnier also stated that they are likely to extend the deadline to the middle of November. That indicates that in the negotiations between the European Union and the UK there are a lot of obstacles in the negotiation process, because May's plan, as I said before, is absolutely weak. The European Union will never accept those points or those conditions because the UK needs to go out of Europe with less harm, but that's not possible.

    When you leave the European Union, you need to get some disadvantages out of it and the disadvantages are the frictionless trade. I think if that happens, the UK needs to adopt the rules of the European Union again and that's not possible for the UK because, for the United Kingdom, Brexit is all about the laws being from within the UK, not the European Union.

    READ MORE: 'UK Lying Flat on Canvas': Johnson Launches Crusade Against May's Chequers Plan

    Sputnik: The interesting thing for many commentators, especially recently, is the thought regarding Theresa May's latest comments that she's not prepared to compromise over her Brexit plan, what is your take, is that a new side to Theresa May in terms of now deciding that enough is enough and she's not going to compromise anything else?

    Lawk Ghafuri: What Theresa May is trying to do, is, to be honest, trying to harm the European Union more than the UK, it's like if the plan goes on as Theresa May says that's going to be a disaster for the European Union, because the European Union needs to make the same deals and incentives for other countries, the same as you the UK. For example, if we take Norway, Norway is not a European Union country but at the same time they adopt all the rules of the European Union, that's something the United Kingdom after Brexit is against it or refusing it, so if that happens at the same time European Union cannot have the other conditions European Union is trying to not deal with, because right now, just an example, in the UK more than 60% of the UK manufacturing businesses, which have more than 500 employees, are all owned by the foreign companies, we're talking about business and the economy of the UK is going to be collapsing after Brexit if there's no deal and if there's a deal that leaves the UK to have more taxes in the trade process between the European Union and the UK. If the UK is not going to make some concessions or be flexible more they're going to lose a lot.

    READ MORE: May Strikes Back: UK PM Launches Scathing Attack Against Boris Johnson

    Sputnik: How much does Mrs. May's refusal to compromise threaten her position? Do you think she is here to stay until Brexit actually gets finalized or will someone take the helm?

    Lawk Ghafuri: Conservative as a party is trying not to get harmed as much as possible through Brexit. You know Boris Johnson, Theresa May, everyone are from the Conservative party and I don't think Theresa May is going to get attacks or disadvantages alone because Conservatives as a party are going to get a lot of negative points, a lot of people are going to complain about the Conservative Party through their Brexit plan, because until now, we also heard about Boris Johnson, he said that there was no plan for the last two months and that's absolutely a disaster because Brexit is a big step for the UK and you need a firm plan for that and right now Theresa May I think she's going to continue and I think she's going to have the discussion and have the negotiation, but I think her plan and her stance right now is really weak and that's going to harm her position and harm her party as well.

    The views and opinions expressed by Lawk Ghafuri are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse