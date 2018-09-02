Register
04:23 GMT +302 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brain

    New Brain Cell Discovery Brings Opportunity to Treat Certain Diseases - Prof

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A group of European and US researchers have spotted so-called “rosehip neurons,” found primarily in humans and possibly other primates. According to the findings, the neurons could potentially play a role in brain disorders.

    Sputnik discussed the discovery with Gabor Tamas, professor of neuroscience at the University of Szeged‘s Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Neuroscience.

    Sputnik: How have you made the discovery?

    Couple in jeans
    CC0
    Butt Sense: Scientists Find Brain Cells in Body's Colon
    Gabor Tamas: Actually, we have studied human brains for the last 15 years or so. We basically piled up the largest collection of human samples of any laboratory.

    Having these samples, we were in a position to identify emerging subtypes; emerging meaning what we haven’t seen in other species.

    Sputnik: Why was this type of brain cell not spotted before?

    Gabor Tamas: The simplest answer is quite possibly because no one else looked at human brains before at the detail we applied in the last couple of years.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us what exactly these ‘rosehip neurons’ do?

    Gabor Tamas: Neurons communicate with each other via so-called synapses, which are contact sides between neurons. The position of these contacts is crucial in communication.

    For example, in case someone talks to you not loudly, but you understand that because someone talks into your ear; if that same person lies down next to you and does the same thing next to your feet, you wouldn’t hear a thing. This is exactly what is happening with this novel cell type. It actually chooses a part of the target cells very carefully, where these target cells can really listen and that makes a lot of difference.

    Human brain
    CC0
    Liquor Killing Brain Cells and 6 Other Myths About the Brain Debunked
    Sputnik: What kind of brain functions would these cells be involved in?

    Gabor Tamas: That’s a big question for the next 5 to 10 years.

    Having identified this new cell type, which we haven’t seen in rodents or even in any other species we have looked at, actually creates an opportunity to study functions which belong to us humans and don’t belong to any other animal species. The next step in our research will definitely be to study material samples from patients suffering from particular diseases and to look for particular functions of this particular cell type in those diseases.

    Sputnik: Could these rosehip cells be linked to understanding how some brain diseases or malfunctions work?

    Gabor Tamas: Basically, one of the most common methods of studying a brain disease is to look for genetic fingerprints of that particular disease in relation to controls, meaning healthy individuals. In case we study these emerging cells, including the rosehip cells, having this in mind, looking for those particular marker-genes of a disease, which could be enriched in this particular cell type, then we are in business in discovering the background of that particular disease.

    The reason for finding a new cell type in a human is that many human neuropsychiatric diseases simply don’t exist in any other species. Our diseases are specific to us; we cannot have the same disease in a different brain, like in a mouse brain; their diseases aren’t the same as in the human brain.

    Cancer Weapons
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E, File
    ‘Biological Assassin’ Cells Injected Into Brain Successfully Treats Aggressive Cancer
    Sputnik: It’s also been thought that this type of cell could actually be in an area that’s thought to be responsible for consciousness, which I think is a very interesting topic for many people right now.

    Gabor Tamas: What I can certainly tell you is that this cell type does actually reside in those areas, mostly the frontal areas of our brain. This cell type is not specific to those parts of our brain which are responsible for consciousness, but we don’t know a single cell type which would be residing only in those areas.

    Basically, our brain is very flexible and the same circuitry of our brain can be responsible for consciousness, movements or any other function using a little tuning of the very same neuronal circuitry.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Gabor Tamas and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Butt Sense: Scientists Find Brain Cells in Body's Colon
    Liquor Killing Brain Cells and 6 Other Myths About the Brain Debunked
    ‘Biological Assassin’ Cells Injected Into Brain Successfully Treats Cancer
    Scientists Create Stem Cells Capable of Targeting and Killing Brain Cancer
    Tags:
    diagnosing, brain cells, treatment, disease, discovery, study, Gabor Tamas, European Union, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse