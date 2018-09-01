Register
16:57 GMT +301 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron

    France Wants Russia to Play Balancing Role, Guard Its Interests in Med - Analyst

    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    According to the French president, Europe can no longer rely on the US as a security guarantor. Macron has noted that instead Paris would be better off seeking a strategic partnership with Moscow and Ankara.Dr. Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann, a geopolitical and geo-economic expert, has given his views on the subject in an interview to Sputnik.

    Sputnik: What’s your take on the statement made by the French president about a joint security infrastructure with Russia? What exactly do you think he envisioned? 

    Dr. Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann: I think this new proposal from the French president is a good opportunity to start a dialogue between European nations and Russia, because the French president realized that the sanctions policy of the past and the geopolitical context at a global level offers an opportunity for France to enter a new dialogue for a better geopolitical balance of power in Europe.

    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Tehran Slams France's Call for Further Talks on Nuke Deal as 'Bullying and Excessive'

    However, I think the idea is good, but the problem will be with the implementation, because President Macron still thinks the unity of the European Union and also a Franco-German entente is a priority. But he will not start a dialogue with Russia at a bilateral level between France and Russia against the will of his more reluctant partners.

    The problem could be that some countries in the EU like Poland and the Baltic countries are reluctant to enter such a dialogue. And also, France and Germany don’t have the same priorities in Europe. France would like to intervene in Africa and the Mediterranean area to protect its security interests, whereas Germany has more emphasis on Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

    Boats of fishermen
    © Photo: Anthony Quenel/facebook
    Scallop Wars Heat Up: EU Says UK, France Must Resolve Conflict Themselves

    It will be difficult to negotiate between Europeans to implement such a new geopolitical vision and this is why: if France privileges bilateral relations and acts boldly for example to get rid of the sanctions and to push some of its partners to a new security architecture, to new ideas, they should do it first at a bilateral level, and not make the EU unity on the Franco-German axis a priority, because it will be difficult to implement this new geopolitical vision.

    Traditionally, France has always had a legacy of a Gaullist approach, and in the Gaullist approach, Russia is a very important partner to balance relations with Germany and the United States.

    Sputnik: Do you think it’s the US, which Macron has said is actually cannot be relied upon for the EU security, that’s pushing France toward looking at Russia, or is it something else?  Can you also comment on how much of a vacuum has the US under the Trump administration left for other partners, for Europe? 

    Dr. Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann:  We don’t know yet what is a priority of the US because of the constant struggle between Trump and his own administration.

    It looks like Trump would like better relations with Russia but is pushed by his own administration to make things worse and to still make Russia an adversary. The European partners, they could try to, in that case, to have better relations with Trump, to push his administration to accept multi-polarity and better relations with Russia.

    READ MORE: 'France Trying to Regain Initiative On European Level' — Strategic Researcher

    The problem is that at the European Union level, member-states still disagree on their priorities. As I said, there are some countries like Poland, and some Eastern European countries, especially the Baltic countries – they are reluctant to have good relations with Russia. France and Germany have different priorities. France would like Russia to play a balancing role and also protect its interests in the Mediterranean area and Africa.

    Between Germany and Russia there is a new geopolitical rivalry for the control of Eastern Europe, and this is why I said that it is so difficult at the EU level to implement a bold geopolitical strategy. It should be done, I think, at a bilateral level first to push reluctant partners to be more willing to engage in a new era.

     




    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dr. Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Macron Under Fire For Comparing Reform-Stubborn 'Gauls' and Flexible Danes
    Macron Slams 'Demagogues' Blaming Everything on Europe After Salvini-Orban Snub
    Macron Says 'Possible to Envisage' New Common EU-Russian Defense 'Architecture'
    Macron Reportedly Braces for No-Deal Brexit, Sees UK in Europe's 'Second Ring'
    Tags:
    diplomacy, politics, strategic decision, strategic balance, security, geopolitics, balance of power, Emmanuel Macron, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse