NGO Vessels Brought Thousands of Undocumented Migrants to Italy - Journalist

Sputnik spoke with Journalist Francesca Totolo for more insight on the issue.
Sputnik: Will Italy leave the migrant rescue agreement and would it be justified?
Francesca Totolo: Definitely yes. The Operation Sofia was part of an agreement made by the previous Italian government, which delegated Italy with the reception of all migrants rescued in the Mediterranean.
In Italy 600,000 illegal migrants have landed from European missions and NGO ships, whilst causing serious internal security problems.
All the EU leaders’ discussions about migrants have been a failure, no solidarity has been granted to our country. Although the member states of the EU are supposed to be in solidarity regarding immigrants. In short; the EU led by Macron, is only worsening Italian ports.
Sputnik: What do you feel the solution to the ongoing migration crisis could be?
Minister Luigi Di Maio said a few days ago, that Italy will not send 20 billion euros to Brussels if the EU does not show genuine solidarity in favour of Italy. If the summit scheduled for September in Salzburg will not give the required results, Italy will have to act unilaterally.
Last Tuesday’s meeting in Milan between Italy’s Prime Minister and Hungary’s leader Orban was very positive for future alliances. 78% of Italian citizens demand an end to illegal immigration and the closure of European borders.
In fact for real change in Europe; we’ll have to wait for the European Parliament election in 2019, which will surely have a huge impact.
Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Francesca Totolo and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
