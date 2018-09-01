Register
01 September 2018
    South Korea and US Marines run to a position during a joint military drill at a fire training field in the southeastern port of Pohang on July 6, 2016

    ‘Deceptive': NYT Botches Story on Suspended Korean War Games

    © AFP 2018 / JUNG YEON-JE
    Opinion
    The New York Times' Thursday article "Pause in Military Drills, Ordered by Trump, Leaves South Koreans Uneasy" is giving its readers "deceptive" information, historian and investigative journalist Gareth Porter told Sputnik.

    The Times' article piggybacks on US President Donald Trump's announcement this week on suspended joint military drills between Washington and Seoul, suggesting that an overwhelming amount of South Koreans are now upset with President Moon Jae In for supporting 45 on the matter.

    ​Porter told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Friday that the publication's article shows that it "has a bug up somewhere about this issue," since polls in South Korea actually show that upwards of 80 percent of the people support Moon's decision to mend the country's relations with North Korea.

    "The Times is being very deceptive in this, creating the sense or allusion that South Koreans are upset with Moon about this when, in fact, it's a small percent of the population," Porter told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "[It's] trying to sabotage the Trump support for a North-South accord and, even more importantly, support for an agreement of some sort with North Korea."

    The statement released by the White House on Wednesday notes that Trump no longer believes that costly war games are necessary in the current climate, a stance POTUS has repeatedly taken in the past.

    South Korean Army K1A1 and U.S. Army M1A2 tanks fire live rounds during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji
    Trump Waffles on Korean War Games in Attempt to Assert Himself - Activist

    "The president believes that his relationship with [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un is a very good and warm one, and there is no reason at this time to be spending large amounts of money on joint US-South Korea war games," the press release announced, adding that Trump, if he wishes to do so, can easily reboot the exercises.

    According to Porter, the Korean War, which halted in an armistice in 1953 but has still not been concluded with a formal peace treaty, "doesn't have an end because of the vested interests that are tied up in the status quo."

    "It becomes clear with every passing month that there are tremendous interests involving the US national security state as well as the political and media elite, all of whom want to keep things precisely the way they are because they all have interests that are bound up in keeping this present situation of US military hegemony in northeast Asia," the historian stressed.

    Porter, the author of "Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare," went on to tell Becker that had any other "nominal centrist Republican or centrist Democrat been elected, we certainly wouldn't be looking at making peace with North Korea."

    "I'm afraid it's true," he said, noting that it was shocking to admit.

