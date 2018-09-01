Register
03:23 GMT +301 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pope Francis bows his heads and closes his eyes during the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession in Rome, Friday, April 18, 2014

    Pope Francis Alone Cannot Restore Trust in Catholic Church - Professor

    © AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Catholic Church committee is calling for an independent investigation into sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. According to The National Review Board, sexual misconduct among clergy has become a systemic problem and priests cannot be trusted to lead the probe themselves.

    Sputnik has discussed this with Sandra Yocum, professor of faith and culture at the University of Dayton, Ohio, who has written extensively about the sex abuse crisis.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts about this concept of a lay-led investigation into child sex abuses and why has this not been done sooner?

    Sandra Yocum: First of all, I think it is a good idea. It makes a lot of sense to try to remove it from those parties who have particular interests in not necessarily pursuing the cases fully as they should be.

    Archbishop Mark Coleridge, President of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference in Australia, speaks as Sister Monica Cavanagh, President of Catholic Religious Australia, listens during a media conference in Sydney, Australia, August 31, 2018
    © REUTERS / David Gray
    Australian Catholic Church Refuses to Lift Seal to Report Child Abuse
    Now, there also have been in the diocese where I live, which is Cincinnati, there is a primarily lay-led group that does address some of these issues. So some dioceses have been working towards this.

    But I think there needs to probably be more of that and perhaps [they should be] even considering having experts who are not even part of the Catholic Church to be a part of that board to further provide credibility that these investigations are being pursued in the fullest manner that they can.

    Sputnik: Who would be most qualified to handle this?

    Sandra Yocum: I think that there would have to be laid out some policies and procedures that would have to be agreed upon; that the findings would then have to be accepted and pursued with certain kinds of consequences.

    I think the question that you’re asking also points to questions around what in the church is called canon law and how it interfaces with canon law internally in the church which requires certain procedures; if a priest or a bishop has been charged that they go through some sort of court process within the church.

    Schoolgirl
    CC0
    Hair Blues: Girl Kicked Out of Catholic School for Wearing Braids
    Those are questions, I think, that need yet to be answered and they have to be answered in such a way that there’s real power in these lay-led boards. Probably, the individuals who are directly involved in abuse is a relatively small, but still significant number and then there were the people who knew about it and didn’t respond in ways that were appropriate; in ways that really protected the victims and, possibly, future victims.

    It’s hard to imagine there would be this widespread purge but something fairly dramatic is going to have to happen, I think, to restore some form of trust in the Catholic Church’s leadership.

    Sputnik: Is Pope Francis the one to do this?

    Sandra Yocum: I think it’s very hard to predict whether Pope Francis is the one to do this. He has to have the support; he can’t do it alone because, I think, as is evident in this letter there’s a certain kind of resistance to Pope Francis that is, at least, feeding some aspects of that letter.

    Pope Francis waves to faithful as he leaves at the end of his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Riccardo De Luca
    Sex Scandals in Roman Catholic Church: Most Resonant Cases in 2018
    The one thing that you did say is that Pope Francis is a humble man; this does seem to be the case. So, if he [was] presented with the truth of these matters that he would respond in a way that would recognize that this is something he needs to do.

    But I would say,  it’s hard for me to imagine that he can do this alone; he’s going to have to have significant support and there are people who are resistant for a variety of reasons.

    Some of them are reasons have to do with wanting to maintain the status quo, others [have to do] with fear of other kinds of changes within the church’s structure.

    Sputnik: Do you have any idea about how widespread the abuse really is?

    Sandra Yocum: The Pennsylvania report, in the last ten years there are only two instances, which are two too many.  But, of course, we also know that some of these reports don’t come out until maybe a decade later because it involves children.

    I have a little more confidence that some dioceses are doing due diligence on these matters but I also think that we’re going to see more revelations over the next year or two particularly around sexual abuse, then I suspect that other kinds of abuse that will come up.

    Angel
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Pennsylvania Catholic Church Releases Names of Clergy Accused of Sexual Abuse
    Sputnik: What can you say about the actual traditions? Do you think that the Catholic Church is in fact responsible for breeding pedophiles or sexual predators?

    Sandra Yocum: I do think that clericalism is part of the problem here. It does create an atmosphere in which someone who is a predator is able to perpetrate crimes, because and in part be, protected by the aura of the priesthood.

    There are also many priests who have served their communities very well and have pastorally been very effective and good and holy men. And so that’s also a part of this.

    It’s definitely the case that people are sort of afraid to criticize the priest because he is supposed to be this representative of Christ for the community.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Sandra Yocum and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Australian Catholic Church Refuses to Lift Seal to Report Child Abuse
    Catholic Church Needs Law Banning Sexual Predators Among Clergy - Former Priest
    Hair Blues: Girl Kicked Out of Catholic School for Wearing Braids
    Sex Scandals in Roman Catholic Church: Most Resonant Cases in 2018
    The Blue Wave; Rampant Sex Abuse by PA Catholic Priests
    Tags:
    predator, experts, investigation, trust, sexual abuse, Catholic Church, Pope Francis, Sandra Yocum, United States, Vatican
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse