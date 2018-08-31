Register
04:41 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean Army K1A1 and U.S. Army M1A2 tanks fire live rounds during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017

    Trump Waffles on Korean War Games in Attempt to Assert Himself - Activist

    © REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    210

    The White House's Wednesday statement noting that costly war games with South Korea are no longer necessary shows that US President Donald Trump is trying to say that he gets the final word on the matter, Hyun Lee, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea, told Sputnik.

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis announced on Tuesday that the US has no plans to suspend any further military exercises with South Korea amid negotiations with North Korea to denuclearize.

    "As you know, we took this step to suspend several of the larger exercises as a good-faith measure coming out of the Singapore summit," Mattis said at a news conference. "We have no plans at this time to suspend any more exercises. We will work very closely, as I said, with the secretary of state and what he needs done."

    However, just one day after Mattis' remarks, Trump openly contradicted the Pentagon official in a White House release, saying he didn't believe that war games were necessary. This is a stance Trump has repeatedly taken in the past.

    ​Lee told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Thursday that the opposing remarks highlight an internal split between Trump and friends.

    "The administration is internally split between Trump, who does want to settle the Korea issue," Lee, also a writer for website Zoom in Korea, told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "And then versus the likes of [US National Security Adviser John] Bolton and Mattis, who want to maintain the status quo in Korea."

    "The Pentagon, of course, has vested interests in maintaining the US-ROK [the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name] alliance, because continued war threats is good business for the weapons industry… South Korea is one of the top purchasers of US weapons," she added.

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    'Not Making Sufficient Progress': Trump Cancels Pompeo’s Visit to North Korea

    Lee later stressed to Becker that POTUS was trying to let other administration officials know that he has the final say on the matter. "His comments on the military exercises is his way, I think, of asserting himself and saying to Mattis and to the Korean leaders that ‘I'm the one in charge here,' [and] ‘I decide if the war games end,'" she said.

    When asked whether Trump had allies within his own administration on the Korean peace process, Lee indicated that the (former) reality star likely had none, but she hinted at strong alliances with others, such as South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

    "He has an ally in Moon Jae In and Kim Jong Un, who, for their own reasons, want this peace process to continue so they can continue on with their very important business of economic cooperation, moving toward unification and peaceful coexistence," Lee said, before saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping might also be an ally.

    Mattis' comments came days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saw his latest planned visit to North Korea cancelled hours before he was due to depart. The cancellation reportedly took place after Pompeo received a letter from Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the Korean Workers Party Central Committee, indicating that the peace talks were on thin ice.

    Trump and Kim first met on June 12 of this year in Singapore, a meeting which marked a historic moment for both countries. The pair later signed a four-point declaration that outlined how North Korea and the US would improve ties.

    Related:

    North Korea Praises Trump, Slams Other US Officials for Sabotaging Peace
    North Korea Exceeding Commitment to Trump in Launch Site Dismantlement
    Trump Says Looking Forward to Seeing North Korea’s Kim Soon
    Attacks, Tough Measures: Paris Compares Trump's Approach to Iran and North Korea
    Trump Says North Korea’s Kim Making ‘Terrific Progress’ After Singapore Summit
    Tags:
    Trump Administration, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, James Mattis, Donald Trump, Korean Peninsula, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse