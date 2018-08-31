Register
04:02 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of the city of Cape Town is seen from the top of Table Mountain at the arrival station of the Table mountain cableway

    UK Has Tremendous Advantage in Africa's Anglo-Formed Countries - Professor

    © AFP 2018 / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    121

    Theresa May has announced plans to boost Britain's investment in Africa after Brexit, during her first trip to the continent as prime minister. In a speech in Cape Town, she pledged £4bn in support for African economies, to create jobs for young people.

    She also pledged a fundamental shift in aid spending to focus on long-term economic and security challenges rather than short-term poverty reduction. During the three-day trade mission the British Prime Minister has also announced aid for military support to Nigeria as well as build a cyber centre in Nairobi to help Kenyan police stop child abuse. Sputnik spoke to Keith Hart, Professor of Anthropology Emeritus at Goldsmiths, University of London about the prospect of UK trade deals in Africa.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the trade deals announced with South Africa?

    Keith Hart: South Africa is a reasonable target for investment. Britain is already the leading foreign investor in South Africa with 30% followed by the Dutch, they are limited.

    Britain historically has been involved in financial investment. There is a very strong British presence but then one of the major considerations since the ANC came to power, is that capital flight has been enormous. The ANC were afraid of white capitals and what it would do to them and they gave them very liberal terms to export their capital and most of it went to London initially.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May meets pupils during a visit at the the ID Mkhize High School in Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Theresa May has started a three-nation visit to Africa where she is to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
    © AP Photo /
    What UK to Trade With Africa Is 'Very Difficult Question to Ponder' - Professor
    Sputnik: Do you think Britain can achieve Theresa May’s target to be the biggest investor of the G7 in Africa by 2022?

    Keith Hart: Well the fact is the US is not much of an investor in Africa at the moment. The main activities of the Americans in recent years have been to centralise and beef up their African military presence and organise various coups against incumbents.

    China has been by far the largest investor, France has maintained its strong commitments to Africa, and it takes other forms of direct investment in the main. I don’t think it would be much of a task for Britain to join them.

    Trump only mentioned Africa for the first time since he became President this week only then to raise some scare story about white expropriation in South Africa.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May meets pupils during a visit at the the ID Mkhize High School in Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Theresa May has started a three-nation visit to Africa where she is to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
    © AP Photo /
    May's Pledge to Become G7's Biggest Investor in Africa 'Big Ask' - Economist
    Sputnik: This tour focuses on trade post Brexit, but Britain a viable option for trade for African nations?

    Keith Hart: Britain has one tremendous advantage speaking English in the Anglo formed countries, which as far as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa are concerned are the leading edge of the African economy.

    All this depends on what you image the trade opportunities opening up. Half the population of Africa is under 20, by 2100 Africans are forecast to be 42% of the world population and more populous than Asia.

    So the question is what kind of economy meets the needs of this incredibly expanded population. 

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Keith Hart and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    What UK to Trade With Africa Is 'Very Difficult Question to Ponder' - Professor
    TV Reporter Puts UK PM May on the Spot in S Africa Over Apartheid Stance (VIDEO)
    'Midwives' Flown From Africa to UK to Mutilate Young Girls
    UK Sends Over 60 Troops to Africa in Effort to Tackle Terrorist Threats
    Tags:
    cooperation, trade, investment, advantage, Keith Hart, Africa, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse