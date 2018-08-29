Register
02:31 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    CNN building

    ‘Hall of Lying Mirrors’: CNN Ignores Source’s Lies, Sticks to Trump-Russia Story

    © AP Photo / Ric Feld,File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    CNN is sticking to its July report that US President Donald Trump had prior knowledge about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his eldest son and a Russian lawyer, despite the fact that Lanny Davis, Michael Cohen's attorney and one of the anonymous sources cited in the article, has now walked back his prior claims.

    CNN, which claims to be the most trusted name in news, initially published the allegations on July 27, reporting that Cohen, Trump's now-former lawyer, was present for the Trump Tower meeting and that 45 was aware the meeting was set up to collect dirt on then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

    Davis came clean this week, however, telling multiple outlets that he was unable to "independently confirm what happened" and that he "should have been more clear" about the situation when he first spoke to the media about it.

    The 72-year-old New Jersey lawyer told Buzzfeed News on Monday that he was indeed one of the sources for the CNN story, directly contradicting statements he made the previous week to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in which he insisted he was not the source.

    ​Jim Kavanagh, editor of website The Polemicist, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday that Davis "lied and then lied about lying."

    "What's interesting about the whole thing also is that you see the ways in which all of the media outlets that picked this up relied on the same person," Kavanagh told hosts Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek. "They all called Lanny Davis and said ‘Can you confirm this?'"

    "So, he was confirming a story that he'd already given out, which was false and he knew was false… it all is just a hall of lying mirrors… it's about nothing," he added.

    Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel Monday, July 30, 2018, in New York.
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Backpedaling Cohen Lawyer Shows ‘Seedier Side of the Whole Attorney Profession'

    The Trump Tower meeting, which involved Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and senior members of the Trump campaign, including Donald Trump Jr., was arranged by publicist Rob Goldstone, who suggested to Trump Jr. that Veselnitskaya might have political dirt on Clinton. Veselnitskaya told Sputnik in April that the meeting, in fact, had nothing to do with the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Kavanagh later told Becker that the allegations CNN is refusing to step away from are just a big ol' "nothing burger."

    "The implication that the media wants you to get and that Lanny Davis wanted the media to get was that Cohen had some secret information, which is going to be the smoking gun for [US special counsel Robert] Mueller about Russian collusion with Trump, which he probably doesn't have," he said, stressing that even though CNN claims to have other sources, only time will tell if that claim is actually true. Mueller is leading the US Justice Department's investigation into allegations of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

    Since Davis came forward about the matter, CNN has repeatedly put out statements indicating that it is confident in the story.

    Related:

    Advisers Urged Trump to Refrain From Commenting on Trump Tower Meeting – Reports
    Trump's Admission on Trump Tower Meeting with Russians Major Retreat - Senator
    Trump Says Didn't Know About 2016 Meeting With Russians in Trump Tower
    US Judiciary Committee to Release Transcripts of Trump Tower Meeting Interviews
    Trump Tower Meeting: Fusion GPS Dossier 'Unacceptable' - Lawyer
    Tags:
    Michael Cohen, Lanny Davis, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse