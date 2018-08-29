‘Hall of Lying Mirrors’: CNN Ignores Source’s Lies, Sticks to Trump-Russia Story

CNN is sticking to its July report that US President Donald Trump had prior knowledge about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his eldest son and a Russian lawyer, despite the fact that Lanny Davis, Michael Cohen's attorney and one of the anonymous sources cited in the article, has now walked back his prior claims.

CNN, which claims to be the most trusted name in news, initially published the allegations on July 27, reporting that Cohen, Trump's now-former lawyer, was present for the Trump Tower meeting and that 45 was aware the meeting was set up to collect dirt on then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Davis came clean this week, however, telling multiple outlets that he was unable to "independently confirm what happened" and that he "should have been more clear" about the situation when he first spoke to the media about it.

The 72-year-old New Jersey lawyer told Buzzfeed News on Monday that he was indeed one of the sources for the CNN story, directly contradicting statements he made the previous week to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in which he insisted he was not the source.

​Jim Kavanagh, editor of website The Polemicist, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday that Davis "lied and then lied about lying."

"What's interesting about the whole thing also is that you see the ways in which all of the media outlets that picked this up relied on the same person," Kavanagh told hosts Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek. "They all called Lanny Davis and said ‘Can you confirm this?'"

"So, he was confirming a story that he'd already given out, which was false and he knew was false… it all is just a hall of lying mirrors… it's about nothing," he added.

© AP Photo / Richard Drew Backpedaling Cohen Lawyer Shows ‘Seedier Side of the Whole Attorney Profession'

The Trump Tower meeting, which involved Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and senior members of the Trump campaign, including Donald Trump Jr., was arranged by publicist Rob Goldstone, who suggested to Trump Jr. that Veselnitskaya might have political dirt on Clinton. Veselnitskaya told Sputnik in April that the meeting, in fact, had nothing to do with the 2016 presidential campaign.

Kavanagh later told Becker that the allegations CNN is refusing to step away from are just a big ol' "nothing burger."

"The implication that the media wants you to get and that Lanny Davis wanted the media to get was that Cohen had some secret information, which is going to be the smoking gun for [US special counsel Robert] Mueller about Russian collusion with Trump, which he probably doesn't have," he said, stressing that even though CNN claims to have other sources, only time will tell if that claim is actually true. Mueller is leading the US Justice Department's investigation into allegations of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Since Davis came forward about the matter, CNN has repeatedly put out statements indicating that it is confident in the story.