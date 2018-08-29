Register
05:47 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An official carries a Union Jack flag ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium July 20, 2017

    Muddled Thinking: UK Cabinet Does Not Believe in Brexit - Political Commentator

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that failing to secure a deal with the European Union before Britain leaves the bloc next year "wouldn’t be the end of the world".

    Looking at these comments and developments over the weekend, Sputnik spoke to Marcus Stead, Broadcaster and Political Commentator, about what's install for the UK.

    Sputnik: Prime Minister Theresa May has said that failing to secure a deal with the European Union before Britain leaves the bloc next year wouldn’t be the end of the world. Is she right?

    Manchester United's Chris Smalling, left, scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday April 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Premier League Footballers Moving Wages Abroad to Avoid Adverse Brexit Effects
    Marcus Stead: I’m not being blasé about a no deal Brexit — no deal is preferable to staying within the customs union. The customs union ensures that all member countries are charged the same import duties to non-members. For Brexit to be a success it is essential that Britain is not part of the customs union.

    It will prevent our country from being able to agree free trade deals with the wider world, or even set tariffs on our own terms to countries where no free trade deal exists. The importance of not being in the customs union for Brexit to be a success cannot be understated. The solution to this deadlock is remarkably straight forward;

    Theresa May was utterly wrong to rule out membership of EFTA in her Lancaster House speech back in January. This is a solution to the current crisis, and we are in a crisis, it was fateful wrong calling and I expect calls for the UK to join EFTA to increase and get much louder as we get into the autumn.

    A general view of the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London on October 30, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    ‘Fed up’ With Criticism: BBC Editor Dismisses Allegations of Biased Brexit Coverage
    Sputnik: This weekend, French President Emmanuel Macron, stated that he wanted to reach a Brexit deal between the EU and Britain. Does this mean the likelihood of Brexit deal is still on the cards?

    Marcus Stead: Well what’s extraordinary is how much time is being wasted in the last two years, and this is the consequences of having a prime minister and a cabinet dominated by remain supports. They do not truly believe in Brexit and their hearts are not in it. There has been a great deal of muddled thinking.

    Theresa May, what she should have done as soon as she became Prime Minister, was to draw her red lines very early on. We are leaving the customs union, no ifs no buts and we are ending the free movement of people, no ifs no buts. She should have said to Mr Barnier and Mr Juncker, if you do not accept that we should prepare for a no deal straight away, because the business community can handle bad news a lot better than they can handle uncertainty.

    What we had for Dominic Raab’s speech just last week, it was eighty odd papers explaining a no deal Brexit would look like, the EU in return has issued 68 ‘notice to stakeholders’, ironically what we’re facing is not so much of a no deal is lots of little side details which will now need to be scrambled together to keep sizeable parts of economy together.

    EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in central London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    UK's No-Deal Brexit Scenario Faces Risk Due to Skilled Staff Shortage - Reports
    Sputnik: Looking at the events of the past few weeks and especially those over this weekend — how would you rate the PM's handling of the Brexit negotiations? Has it improved?

    Marcus Stead: I don’t think so, because Theresa May’s nickname when she was Home Secretary was ‘Theresa Maybe’ – that was what they used to joke about her. She had a reputation for dithering and indecisiveness, and has behaved much the same as Prime Minister. She has tried to hold the Conservative Party together this last two years and that’s what her priority seems to have been but in politics if you try and please everybody, you please nobody. It’s taken her two years to get to this stage of Dominic Raab’s speech last week. We are not that far down and time is running out – I don’t take this lightly…

    Many of the most serious issues have not yet been addressed; such as how, legally, are we going to leave our airports open for and our aircraft flying outside of UK airspace, and how the Northern Ireland border issue has not been addressed. Ok yes, no deal is better than a bad deal and a no deal is a lot better than staying in the customs union.

    But the solution joining the EFTA, which will allow us to stay in the single market whilst leaving the customs union and of course the freedom of movement which we could suspend whilst being in EFTA, which we could do so by activating article 112, which Lichtenstein has already done, is logical solution to getting us out of this crisis. I am expecting calls for us to join EFTA and remain in the EEA, to increase, as we go into the party conference season.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Marcus Stead and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Premier League Footballers Moving Wages Abroad to Avoid Adverse Brexit Effects
    ‘Fed Up’: BBC Editor Dismisses Allegations of Biased Brexit Coverage
    ‘People’s Vote’ Campaign Group To Pressure Corbyn on Brexit Stance - Reports
    'Not the End of the World': PM May Claims UK Can Benefit From No-Deal Brexit
    UK's No-Deal Brexit Scenario Faces Risk Due to Skilled Staff Shortage - Reports
    Tags:
    uncertainty, deadlock, no deal, customs, business, cabinet, Brexit, Marcus Stead, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse