Register
02:52 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin und sein US-Amtskollege Donald Trump (Archiv)

    World Witnessing Period of Restructuring of Alliances - Professor

    © Sputnik / Michail Klimentjew
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the new round of US anti-Russian sanctions “will only further complicate the possibilities of dialogue” between the two countries.

    She also added that the US used “a completely invented” connection to the Skripal case as a pretext for the additional sanctions that came into effect on Monday. Sputnik discussed US-Russian relations with Rogers Smith, professor of Political science — Associate Dean for Social Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.

    Sputnik: What hinders the improvement in US-Russia relations?

    A spire of a Moscow Kremlin tower and a Russian flag on Red Square
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Russia to Respond to New Set of US Sanctions on Reciprocal Basis - Lavrov
    Rogers Smith: Well, frankly the perception of most of the American leadership, including the Republican party leadership is that President Putin is garnering support at home by trying to expand Russian influence in the world, to re-create the situation when Russia was a great global power as a rival to the United States, and that Russia is doing so by pursuing interference not just in American elections, but elections in a number of countries and engaging in a number of activities that the American leadership sees as inimical to American national security interests, so the perception is, frankly, that Russia is behaving aggressively and that the sanctions are an appropriate response.

    Sputnik: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has actually called for a European response to US sanctions on Russia; how could the US policy of sanctions affect relations between Washington and its European allies?

    Rogers Smith: Well for the most part, most European allies have been supportive of American sanctions.

    We're in a period of world history in which old alliances are being strained, fragmenting and being restructured, and we’re likely to see some of that conduct going on in this area too, but at this point the US concerns about Russia are shared, if anything, more strongly by many Western European leaders than this example of one German minister would indicate.

    Transporters-launchers for S-400 Triumf missile systems at the final rehearsal of the military parade to mark the 73rd anniversary of Victory in WWII. File photo
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Russia to Speed Up Delivery of S-400 to Turkey Amid US Sanctions Threat
    Sputnik: And yet French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe can no longer rely on the US in terms of security; how would you assess his statement on the back of the current situation between Russia and the US?

    Rogers Smith: He’s reacting to two things; first, the fact that President Trump himself does not appear to be as concerned to combat what seems to many as inappropriate Russian influence as the rest of the American leadership is, and Trump is the President after all, and he’s probably even more concerned about the fact that Trump has challenged American commitments to support NATO, to support the European Union — and those are things in which France has deeply invested for its own security and economic interests.

    Sputnik: Where do you think it’s going to lead? Russia is probably going to be introducing tit-for-tat measures, obviously, any sanctions against Russia companies, there's a lot of Russia energy involvement and dependence even in Europe, what's going to happen with that?

    Rogers Smith: It’s a good question. Russia is not in a position to damage the United States economically directly but Russia is in a position to bring heavy pressure on its European allies.

    Whether under President Trump, America will assist its allies and how it will assist its allies is very much an open question, and unclear at this point. It’s also true that President Trump is engaged in trade wars with China and an increasing number of other nations, so even though the US isn’t economically dependent on Russia, all those trade wars may create more vulnerability for the American economy down the road. President Trump believes America will win all these trade wars and it will work out to America's benefit, but that’s the big uncertaintiy we face.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Rogers Smith and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia to Respond to New Set of US Sanctions on Reciprocal Basis - Lavrov
    Anti-Russia Sentiment in US Unlikely to Wane With McCain’s Passing - Russian FM
    Russia to Speed Up Delivery of S-400 to Turkey Amid US Sanctions Threat
    New US Sanctions Won't Keep Russia From Defending Its National Interests
    German FM: Europe Should React to US Sanctions Targeting Russia, China, Turkey
    Tags:
    economy, maneuvers, world order, influence, restructure, alliances, Rogers Smith, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse