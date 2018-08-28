Register
22:25 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian and EU flags

    Italy-EU Tensions Over Migration Grow Amid Threats to Veto Bloc's Budget

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Elliott Brown / Como Cathedral - Piazza Duomo, Como - Italian and EU flag
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Luc Rivet - Tensions between Italy and the European Commission escalated last Friday after a meeting of EU member states in Brussels failed to find a solution for the distribution of illegal migrants stranded in the Mediterranean on board the Italian Coast Guard's Diciotti vessel among the rest of the European Union.

    Following the talks, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte pledged to respond to the EU failure to ease Italy's burden of migration by voting down the next seven-year budget plan of the European Union.

    This triggered an escalating spat, with European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesman Alexander Winterstein resorting to aggressive rhetoric and claiming that threats in Europe did not lead anywhere.

    READ MORE: WATCH Migrants Storm Beach, Shock Tourists at Luxury Spanish Resort

    Despite the fact that Italy, which initially refused to let the migrants on board the Diciotti vessel disembark in the country's ports, allowed to drop off the rescued migrants at a Sicilian port after Albania, Ireland and the Italian Episcopal Conference agreed to host the migrants, the fundamental disagreements on migration between Rome and Brussels remain in place.

    On EU Neglect of National Authorities Concerns

    Aldo Carcaci, a member of the Belgian parliament, criticized in his comments to Sputnik the European Commission's lack of respect to Italy's national government's demands.

    "The pretentious attitude of [President Jean-Claude] Juncker’s Commission is totally unacceptable. [The European Commission] must show respect to the elected national governments. That is where democracy lies, not in the Brussels[-based] commission corridors," Carcaci, who is Sicilian by origin, argued.

    He believed that the Italian authorities were criticized by Brussels due to the fact that they had revealed to the world that EU migration policy was pure lip service.

    "The truth is that in southern countries, where the Germans have imposed an implacable austerity, hundreds of thousands of people are suffering, and nobody cares about their fate. And yet, every time a clandestine migrant gets talked about, the deal makes headlines in Europe," Carcaci stressed.

    On Italy's Right to Defend National Interests

    Flag of Italy
    CC0
    Italy Preparing to Limit Contributions to EU Long-Term Budget Over Migrant Issue
    Italy, with a population of 60 million people, is the fourth net contributor to the EU total budget and the sole southern European member state to give Brussels more than it receives.

    This does give Italy some strength in its demands, especially taking into account the fact that after the departure of the United Kingdom from the bloc, the EU member states will have to either increase their contributions or reduce the expenditures.

    "A wind of change is blowing across Europe at the moment and the Brussels establishment is absolutely terrified. The Italian government has every right to defend their national interest at the Council [of the European Union] level," Jonathan Bullock, a member of the European Parliament from the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik.

    If Italy votes down the EU budget, the European Union could face a deep crisis, since the funding draft covers the bloc's entire policy plans between 2021 and 2027.

    On Threats and Revenge

    Fabio Castaldo, a member of the European Parliament from Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), told Sputnik that the announced plans to veto the EU draft budget should not be perceived as a threat or revenge.

    "We hope not to have to impose our veto on the European budget. Our position is not a threat nor a revenge, but the firm willingness to protect the citizens’ interests," Castaldo explained.

    READ MORE: Italy Preparing to Limit Contributions to EU Long-Term Budget Over Migrant Issue

    He wondered why Italy should support the proposal for the next EU long-term financial framework at a time when Brussels was completely unperceptive to Italy’s legitimate claim to share the migration management burden.

    "Italy spends 4 billion [euros] a year to keep up, alone, the welcoming machine of migrants landing on the Italian soil, which is also the European soil. The problem is common to the entire European Union, but the solution remains as a burden, for only Italy to bear," Castaldo emphasized.

    Filip Dewinter, another member of the Belgian parliament, underlined in an interview with Sputnik that Italy was sovereign to decide on its budget and had the right to threaten the EU "apparatchiks" taking into account the country's contribution to the bloc's budget.

    The views and opinions expressed by contributors are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Italy Threatens to Halt Payments Amid Migrant Row, EU Gives Tough Response
    At Least 10 People Killed in Flooding in Southern Italy
    Italy Sets Up Commission to Probe Causes of Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Tags:
    conflict, migrants, budget, Migrant Crisis, EU, Aldo Carcaci, Italy, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse