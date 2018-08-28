Register
04:48 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this July 18, 2012, file photo, a pedestrian walks past credit card logos posted on a downtown storefront in Atlanta. After a stint of frugality, Americans have returned to their borrowing ways. But are they getting into the kinds of debt trouble that lead to recessions? In 2017, U.S. consumers now owe roughly $12.73 trillion to banks and other lenders for mortgages, car loans and credit card spending, according to the New York Federal Reserve. That exceeds even the total before the last financial crisis.

    American Consumers Likely to Lose Out From US-Mexico Trade Deal - Analysts

    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new preliminary 16-year trade agreement between the United States and Mexico may translate into short-term political gains for President Donald Trump although American consumers may pay a heavy price in the long haul, analysts told Sputnik.

    Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters at the White House that the United States and Mexico had reached a preliminary deal to replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Administration officials told reporters in a conference call that the new 16-year trade deal could be extended even further after a review in 6 years.

    The new agreement encourages United States manufacturing and regional economic growth by requiring that 75 percent of auto content be made in the United States and Mexico, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a press release on Monday.

    The deal also closes gaps in the current NAFTA agreement that incentivized low wages in automobile and parts production and uses trade rules to drive higher wages by requiring that 40-45 percent of auto content be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour, the USTR said.

    READ MORE: Trump Administration Does Not Have Authority to Pull US From NAFTA — US Senator

    Higher Prices

    However, imposing those new rules effectively will come at significant economic cost, retired Brown University Assistant Professor of Economics Barry Friedman told Sputnik.

    "If enforcement were effective, it [US-Mexico trade deal] would not be costless," Friedman said. "Prices will rise to US consumers, with higher priced components and enforcement costs going into products assembled in Mexico."

    National flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the US are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    'We'll Get Rid of NAFTA Name:' Trump Announces Trade Deal With Mexico, Threatens Canada With Car Tariffs
    To a lesser degree, the announced terms of the new agreement mean that more products will be produced completely in the United States at higher cost, rather than assembled in Mexico, Friedman said. There are no restrictions on US company investments in facilities in Mexico, he said.

    "One can only imagine enforcement by occasional inspection of manufacturing facilities with an opening of invoices from the producers of the components to the companies in the final production," the former professor said.

    Such a procedure would be intrusive and costly but necessary under the terms of the agreement, Friedman pointed out.

    "Otherwise how does the importer know the origin of components? Enforcement of the wage stipulations would likely be difficult with a lot of records to investigate on a sample basis, and perhaps new surveys completed in Mexico," he said.

    US presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves after a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (out of frame) in Mexico City on August 31, 2016.
    © AFP 2018 /
    Trump's New Deal With Mexico Lacks Detail on Items Achieved - US Senator
    Imposing such requirements seemed to be novel compared to the more general requirements on worker rights and working conditions in previous agreements, Friedman noted.

    Trump during his remarks at the White House said that the United States would immediately begin talks with Ottawa who seemed to be the party left out in the cold by Monday’s announcement. However, later in the day Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he held constructive talks with Trump about NAFTA and welcomed the progress in negotiations between Washington and Mexico City.

    READ MORE: Mexican President-Elect Wants Friendly Ties With US, to Remain in NAFTA

    Friedman cautioned, however, that the Canadians will continue to resent the charge that they are dumping steel and aluminum in the United States below the cost of production.

    "As retaliation they [Canadians] still have the option of becoming more independent of US products by shopping abroad and trading for steel and aluminum," Friedman said.

    However, users of all such products in all countries will incur higher costs no matter where the products are produced, due to restrictions against the cheapest supply channels, Friedman added.

    Political Cost

    Political commentator Professor John Walsh told Sputnik that in concluding his new trade agreement with Mexico Trump is hoping to leave a positive impression on voters ahead of the upcoming congressional midterm elections in November.

    "Trump is trying to rack up points for the midterms which will be about results versus resistance," Walsh said.

    National flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the US are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    'Mexico Faces Serious Economic Issues If Trump Chooses to Quit NAFTA' - Analyst
    Friedman agreed that the wage and component stipulations in the new agreement were intended to appeal to Trump's working class voters.

    "Ordinarily this would be raised as an issue by US unions afraid of plant closings, but now with the wage stipulations and component requirements, that may be sufficient to mollify the blue collar voters," Friedman commented.

    In the past, such groups had traditionally supported the Democrats, but their defection to Trump played a decisive role in swinging Midwest industrial states to him in the 2016 election, Friedman recalled.

    Ottawa, Mexico City and Washington have been engaged in talks over the modernization of NAFTA for exactly a year at Trump’s initiative.

    Related:

    Trudeau, Trump Tout 'Constructive' NAFTA Talks
    Mexican President-Elect Wants Friendly Ties With US, to Remain in NAFTA
    'Mexico Faces Serious Economic Issues If Trump Chooses to Quit NAFTA' - Analyst
    Canada's Dairy Market, not Trump or Mexico Hinders NAFTA - Top US Trade Official
    Canadian Gov't Believes Deal to Update NAFTA is Still Possible
    Tags:
    trade, agreement, consumers, losses, price, supply, prices, NAFTA, John Walsh, Barry Friedman, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse