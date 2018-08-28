Register
04:48 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel Monday, July 30, 2018, in New York.

    Backpedaling Cohen Lawyer Shows ‘Seedier Side of the Whole Attorney Profession'

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Lanny Davis, an attorney for US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, walked back claims this weekend that suggested Cohen had information that would prove Trump had prior knowledge of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting involving his 40-year-old son Donald Trump Jr. and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya.

    After spending days appearing on news programs, touting the allegations, Davis came clean to The Washington Post, saying that he "could not independently confirm what happened" and that he "should have been more clear" about the matter.

    "I regret my error," Davis told the publication.

    It was first reported by CNN on July 27 that Cohen was reportedly present and that Trump Sr. knew in advance about the get-together in which Russian officials were expected to offer dirt on then-presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

    Although the Post came clean about the error, CNN released a statement on Saturday, saying that it was sticking to its story because it was confident in the reporting.

    ​Coleen Rowley, a former FBI special agent, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Monday that the flip-flopping story shows the darker side of the legal profession, in which practitioners spread false narratives for their clients.

    "We're kind of seeing the seedier side of the whole attorney profession going on right now," Rowley told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "They're selective on what they put out… everyone thinks perception management matters more than reality."

    Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work
    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    ‘We Want Something Off the Top of Your Head’: Ukrainian Consultant Reveals Steele Sought Bogus Stories for Trump Dossier

    "Let's give Lanny Davis some credit for finally realizing that this would catch up to him by trying to paint this picture," she added.

    Although Rowley stressed that Davis' claims acted as fuel for "Russiagate hysteria," the former FBI agent noted that, in time, things will settle.

    "It is a groupthink [phenomenon]. It is simply pressing that old ‘partisan loyalty' emotional button on people… It will wear out, and this kind of groupthink hysteria will eventually run its course, and people will slowly get their minds back," she said.

    In response to Davis' revelation, in true Trump fashion, 45 jumped on Twitter and deemed the claims "just another phony story by the Fake News Media!" Donald Trump Jr. also chimed in on the matter, saying it was "comical" to see CNN stand up for "literal fake news."

    Davis clarified the issue days after his client pleaded guilty to eight charges, which included five counts of tax evasion, one count of making false statements to a financial institution and one count of excessive campaign contributions. Without a plea deal, Cohen could have received up to 65 years in prison. He is due back in court for sentencing in December.

    Related:

    GSA Chief Likely Misled Congress Over Trump Role in FBI HQ Plan - Report
    Trudeau, Trump Tout 'Constructive' NAFTA Talks
    Trump's New Deal With Mexico Lacks Detail on Items Achieved - US Senator
    Trump Caves: Says He Respects McCain's Service, Flag Dropped to Half-Staff Again
    Trump Announces Trade Deal With Mexico, Threatens Canada With Car Tariffs
    Tags:
    Trump Tower meeting, Natalia Veselnitskaya, Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump, Lanny Davis, Michael Cohen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse