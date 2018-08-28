Register
03:17 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Senator John McCain. (File)

    Late John McCain Symbolized War, Empire and Regime Change

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    John McCain, an Arizona senator and Republican presidential nominee in the 2008 elections, died on Saturday at age 81.

    After his death, testimonies about his service and character poured in from around the country. He has been described as a maverick and a moderate who tried to wrest his party away from the dangers of populism. However, Dr. Nazia Kazi, an activist and professor of anthropology at Stockton University, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that McCain's real legacy consists in his votes for the US to go into perpetual war.

    ​"One of the things we are seeing right now in public discourse mourning John McCain is the legacy of this somewhat conflicted, paradoxical figure with a mixed legacy. But actually, John McCain was very consistent. He was consistently pro-war. He was consistently pro-US empire. He was consistently anti-women, anti-choice and consistently anti-environment, but you wouldn't know that from looking at the mainstream media right now," Kazi told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Monday.

    "It's good to be on a show that is refusing to participate in the sort of historical amnesia that comes along with celebrating the legacy of John McCain," Kazi told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "I tend to avoid [mainstream media], but I had to dip in to see what NPR and The New York Times were up to, and just as I suspected, [they are publishing] these laudatory pieces about this ‘war hero,' ‘the last lion of the Senate.' I saw a comparison of John McCain to Aretha Franklin, saying we lost two greats this week. So, this is the historical amnesia that I am talking about. It's just sickening," Kazi added. Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," died at the age of 76 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer on August 16.

    Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. listens to CIA Director-designate Rep. Michael Pompeo, R-Kan. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Donald Trump Excluded from John McCain's Funeral Service - Reports

    McCain, a six-term US Senator and former prisoner of war in Vietnam, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017. On Friday, the politician's family said he had decided to halt his treatment, Sputnik reported.

    McCain was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1982, and, after serving two terms, was elected to the US Senate in 1986. McCain ran as the Republican Party's presidential nominee in the 2008 election against then-Senator Barack Obama, who won the vote. McCain also ran against George W. Bush during the Republican primary race in 2000 before losing to the Texan who would sit in the White House for the next eight years. 

    "I think you are right to steer this discussion to John McCain's relationship to warfare," Kazi said.

    "Because this is why establishment Democrats would celebrate his legacy, because that is where we see consensus of two parties — around support of our military apparatus and regime change operations around the world. So, when you look at the legacy of John McCain: literally on September 12, 2001, he was already talking about the US taking military action in Syria, Iraq, Iran and Libya," Kazi told Radio Sputnik.

    "John McCain is part of the deeply militarized crisis we find ourselves in the global stage. John McCain was no less than a regime change fanatic. He outright supported bombing Syria to oblivion, escalating intervention in Afghanistan. [He supported] military intervention even in places like Bosnia and Nigeria and regime change in North Korea. He is a person who, when protesters descended on the Capitol building to protest Henry Kissinger, he called them low-life scum and called to get them arrested. It makes sense that the Democrats would rally for him, because warfare is the consensus of our two political parties," Kazi added. 

    Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door GOP policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    McCain to Be Buried in Annapolis on September 2 – Statement

    According to Kazi, McCain was also in favor of the Arizona SB 1070 law, passed in 2010, which requires aliens older than 18 to carry proper identification at all times. Violation of SB 1070 is considered a federal misdemeanor crime, and the law is believed to be one of the strictest anti-illegal immigration measures passed in Arizona around the time.

    "McCain has been in favor of a border fence [between the US and Mexico] and [has been in support of] criminalizing immigrants and militarizing our borders," Kazi added.

    Related:

    John McCain Backs Bill to Block Trump From Exiting NATO Without Senate's Consent
    Twitter Lashes Back After John McCain Bemoans Choosing Palin as Running Mate
    People Unfollow John McCain on Twitter in Desperate Attempt to Protest Tax Bill
    John McCain Tells Clinton to 'Shut Up' and 'Get Over' Loss to Trump
    USS John S. McCain Diverted to Philippines Following Typhoon and Hull Crack
    Tags:
    media, death, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse