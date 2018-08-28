Register
03:18 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Moscow Kremlin. Vodovzvodnaya Tower, foreground. Background, right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, Ivan the Great Bell Tower and Cathedral of the Archangel.

    Ex-CIA Officer: US Intelligence 'Likely Bluffing' About Its Agents in Kremlin

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US intelligence officials who told the New York Times they had high-level intelligence sources in the Kremlin were probably bluffing to bolster their discredited allegations about Russia interfering in the 2016 US elections, retired CIA case officer Philip Giraldi told Sputnik.

    "Senior US intelligence officers would never so casually and publicly admit they had high-level intelligence sources in the Kremlin," Giraldi said on Monday. "That is the most elementary of procedures."

    The New York Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed US intelligence officials, that US sources in the Kremlin who had warned about Russian intervention in the US 2016 presidential election were now remaining silent about any possible Russian plans to intervene in the upcoming congressional elections in November.

    The FBI headquarters building in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / YURI GRIPAS
    FBI Says China, Not Russia, 'Most Significant' Intelligence Threat to US
    The New York Times also reported that a spokesman for the CIA declined to comment on behalf of the agency. However, Giraldi, who also served as a US Army intelligence officer pointed out that the entire story appeared highly suspect.

    "This New York Times exclusive reads like a very bad TV or comic book plot," he said.

    The story appeared to be an effort to lend credence to the repeated but entirely unsubstantiated allegations that Russia had interfered in the US 2016 election, Giraldi noted.

    "Getting such a lie out through the New York Times to the American public may also be an attempt to add credence to the fact that no evidence existed to support the allegations that Russia ever ordered or attempted to affect the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election at all," Giraldi said.

    The New York Times article was filled with inaccuracies and outright lies, Giraldi stated. "The New York Times report is filled with lies and half-truths. In this it is reminiscent of the notorious Judith Miller and Michael Gordon article that was part of the propaganda build up and justification for war with Iraq in 2003," he said.

    Artist's illustration of the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle.
    © Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    US Intelligence Indirectly Confirms Existence of Russia's Hypersonic Weapons
    The story that had been fed to the New York Times reporters was also probably an attempt to spread disinformation among the Russian security services and authorities, Giraldi advised.

    "It is far more likely that US intelligence officials are trying to pull off a double bluff and convince the Russians that they have agents there in order to set off a fruitless and distracting counter-intelligence search," he said.

    Also, contrary to insinuations in the New York Times article, there was no evidence to indicate that Russia was trying to kill US sources or intelligence agents, Giraldi added.

    READ MORE: Moscow Slams Reports of Re-Establishment of Anti-Russia Spy Body in US

    "Nor is there any evidence at all that President Putin or the Russian government is killing spies. The individual case of Sergei Skripal is filled with unresolved doubts and questions and there is no hard evidence at all to blame it on Moscow," he said.

    Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford
    © AFP 2018 / Kevin Wolf
    US Dedicated Large Portion of Defense Intelligence Agency to Look at Russia - Dunford
    Former CIA director John Brennan, whose 2017 congressional testimony the New York Times reporters cited in their story, was an outright partisan for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Giraldi pointed out.

    Philip Giraldi is executive director of the Council for the National Interest, a group that advocates more even-handed US government policies in the Middle East.

    Related:

    Thailand to Open Museum on Territory of Former US Intelligence Base – Reports
    US Intelligence Veterans Urge Governments to Ensure Assange's Right for Asylum
    US Intelligence Detects North Korea Developing New ICBMs - Reports
    Former Intelligence Officer Demands US Air Force Fork Over UFO Evidence
    FBI Says China, Not Russia, 'Most Significant' Intelligence Threat to US
    Does an Elected President or an Unelected Intelligence Community Govern the US?
    Tags:
    agents, bluff, intelligence, spying, The New York Times, CIA, Philip Giraldi, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse