Register
00:09 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sen. John McCain

    McCain Was Loyal 'Spear Carrier for America's Imperial Agenda' – Journalist

    © AFP 2018 / Ross D. Franklin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Donald Trump's under fire for not releasing an official White House statement on the death of Sen. John McCain. According to US media reports, White House aides drafted a statement praising McCain and his achievements but Trump rejected it.

    McCain – a long-time Republican and presidential candidate – passed away at the age of 81 from cancer on Saturday. Sputnik discussed McCain and his legacy with independent journalist Stephen Lendman.

    Sputnik: Why has the news of McCain's death drawn so many divisive opinions?

    Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. talks with visitors on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    McCain Was 'One of the Last Big Names' in the Senate - Investigative Journo
    Stephen Lendman: In the mainstream media I don’t think there was much divisiveness about him; even the slightly critical comments were basically slouched over in favor of lavish praise about him.

    I wrote two articles about him, one about the media response and the response from US political figures, from former presidents – Bush, Obama – current one – Trump, members of Congress – all unanimously praising him, ignoring his deplorable record that I covered in one of my articles; there’s nothing about McCain that is praiseworthy.

    Sputnik: Why does the US mainstream media have this coverage with regard to no indifference towards him? Is it because he was very much part of the deep state and the liberal ideology that the American administration is currently going through?

    Stephen Lendman: It’s really more than John McCain, it’s about any members of either party that are involved in the official policies of the state.

    Their praise, no matter how unlawful, no matter how much harm they do to so many people, no matter how many untruths they spew in the comments that they make, their reporting about this is virtually the same from America's media, it’s the alternative media that people need to go to, like Radio Sputnik, to get real news information and analysis of the big issues, whether it’s national in various countries or international, certainly alternative journalists, I consider myself one of them, even at an age slightly greater than John McCain when he passed away.

    Flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.
    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    Washington at Half Mast: McCain Funeral Speakers Expected to Include Obama, Bush
    Sputnik: What do you think his political career in terms of a legacy will have for Mr. McCain, leaving US politics as he has done now, in terms of international politics in general?

    Stephen Lendman: The reason he’s getting all this praise is he was a very loyal spear carrier for America's imperial agenda. He was an extreme Russophobe, he made all kinds of false comments about Russia, but of course, that goes on in Washington by virtually everybody in the nation’s capital. He was a war criminal, aborted as a fighter pilot, he was interviewed as a POW by q psychiatrist who made comments about him saying that he took bombing much like an activity of sport.

    I mean this guy had no feeling at all for the people he was killing, who were mostly civilians, just no sympathy whatsoever for what he was doing. And he really wasn’t treated that badly as a POW; once it was discovered that he was a son of a four-star admiral, the North Vietnamese thought that he could be a very valuable political tool to use in negotiating with Washington, so he was treated much better than the other POWs.

    In this May 30, 2016, photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, speaks during a Phoenix Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
    © AP Photo / Ralph Freso
    Twitter Puzzled as Vietnam Claims McCain Helped 'Heal the Wounds of War'
    He really has been a despicable character throughout his carrier in Washington, including his stint for 25 years with the International Republican Institute, which is an undemocratic organization, along with the National Endowment for Democracy – both of these organizations and others are inimical to democracy worldwide, not supporting it, and it goes on and on about McCain.

    Sputnik: Why do you think he was so anti-President Putin? He’s even gone on record to say that he hated President Putin. Do you think that this kind of embedded indifference towards Putin was misdirected? Do you think he really did do his research or was he just so vehemently attracted to this deep state and the liberal geopolitical culture that America is so embedded in nowadays?

    Stephen Lendman: He’s definitely part of the system – again, it’s not just him, there’s barely a Russian supporter here, I don’t think anybody in Washington is a Russian supporter, and most of them are extreme Russophobes. I’ve quoted so many of them, including McCain, and what do they say?

    They repeat one big lie about Russia after another. Russia had nothing to do with interfering in America's political process, nothing to do with downing MH17, nothing to do with the Skripal incident, nothing to do with aggression in Ukraine, and it goes on and on and on, but McCain and other in Washington and the media, of course, in America, continually accuse Russia of these things it had nothing to do with, and why, the why is the most important, because of Russian sovereign independence refuses to bow to America’s will, things like that.

    It opposes America's imperial agenda; I oppose America's imperial agenda; I think any alternative journalist opposes America's imperial agenda; so the big lies substitute for the hard truths and the media in America really are most guilty of all, because they repeat the big lies endlessly, starting with The New York Times and when it comes to television in America, oh my goodness, I can’t bear to watch it, I peek at it once in a while because they do media critiques, but it gives me heartburn to watch.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Stephen Lendman and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    McCain’s Farewell Statement Warns US 'Hiding Behind Walls'
    McCain Was 'One of the Last Big Names' in the Senate - Investigative Journo
    Twitter Puzzled as Vietnam Claims McCain Helped 'Heal the Wounds of War'
    McCain to Be Buried in Annapolis on September 2 – Statement
    Trump Scrapped White House Plan to Issue Statement Praising McCain - Reports
    Tags:
    Russophobia, media coverage, media, John McCain, Stephen Lendman, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse