Register
21:08 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. talks with visitors on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015.

    McCain Was 'One of the Last Big Names' in the Senate - Investigative Journo

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US Republican Senator John McCain, who was a presidential candidate twice, passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday. Sputnik discussed McCain's legacy with Wayne Madsen, an investigative journalist and political analyst based in the US.

    Sputnik discussed McCain's demise and the reaction to it with Wayne Madsen, an investigative journalist and political analyst based in the US.

    Sputnik: What made Mr. McCain's figure so controversial?

    Wayne Madsen: I recall getting to know members of the McCain family, actually, when I worked for John McCain's 2000 campaign, that's when he was running in the Republican Primary against George W. Bush. In those days everyone feared that George W. Bush was going to be the the war candidate, well, everyone was right because of what happened later with Iraq, but John McCain in 2000 was viewed as somebody who was more moderate, almost from the old Nelson Rockefeller wing of the Republican Party, the moderate to liberal wing.

    So John McCain had a lot of support in the Primary, even Democrats crossed over and stayed in and supported him in the Republican Primary. However, after a few years we saw John McCain as one of the chief cheerleaders for that Iraq invasion and the mess in Afganistan, and since then he became known for being in favor of intervention in Syria and in Libya, so this was a story of two John McCains, really.

    READ MORE: Trump Scrapped White House Plan to Issue Statement Praising McCain — Reports

    Sputnik: It's very interesting; you're saying that his ideology and his mindset almost changed over the last 10 years or so, why do you think he became a neocon? Why did he become part of this deep state and this liberal ideology that's been very much in focus in the United States administration, especially, in the last 2 to 4 years? What's your take on that?

    Wayne Madsen: I think it's politics, he obviously in 2000 had his eyes set on the White House again; he ran in 2008 and that was a much different campaign from what we saw in the Primary in 2000. So we saw him pick, for example, Sarah Palin as his running mate, an individual with no experience whatsoever, she had been mayor in a town in Alaska before becoming governor and people looked at that and wondered if the man had lost his senses, so, of course, he was defeated in that election, and since that time, except for voting to keep some form of health insurance for people, he voted, for example, for Neil Gorsuch.

    McCain always claimed he was a great promoter of the environment and Neil Gorsuch is anything but; he wants drilling in national parks, in national land, so we see these two John McCain‘s again, the early John McCain, I do recall that after he was released as a POW in North Vietnam he was a laison officer for the Navy in Congress, he was a Navy captain, and he went in to see Barry Goldwater, whose Senate seat he eventually took over, and Barry Goldwater said: "You know John, had I been elected President in 1964 instead of Lyndon B. Johnson you would've never been a POW in North Vietnam," and he looked at Goldwater and he said: "You're absolutely right Senator, I would've been the POW in China."

    So there was that part of McCain, but I think it was largely lost since he ran for President in 2000, and everyone admired the fact that he took on George W. Bush, this pampered child of another President, scion of the Bush family. The Bush family were all New England blue bloods and McCain‘s father and grandfather were both Navy admirals.

    READ MORE: John McCain Was the Embodiment of the US Deep State — Journalist

    Sputnik: Looking back at the Senator's political carrier, what legacy has Mr. McCain left in US politics and international politics in general? Can you give us a final overview with regard to his career?

    Wayne Madsen: I would say that he'll be viewed as one of the last big names in the Senate, there are not many. The ironic thing is that John McCain died of brain cancer on the very same day of the year Ted Kennedy died of the same disease — brain cancer. And Kennedy and McCain were seen as the lions of the Senate, the Democratic lion or the Republican lion. I think with McCain's death we've seen the last of the major forces in the Senate, there used to be a number of them but they don't exist any longer, so he'll be viewed as more of a Senate institution, like Everett Dirksen and others. There's even a move now to rename the Russell office building in Washington after John McCain, Richard Russell being a pro-segregation Senator from Georgia. So I think he'll be look more on as a senatorial institution rather than even a presidential candidate.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    McCain Stops Medical Treatment for Brain Cancer - Family
    US Senator John McCain, Former Presidential Nominee Dead at 81
    US Upper House Minority Leader Suggests Renaming Senate Building After McCain
    Tags:
    candidate, US Senate, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse