CEP Chairman Explains If No Deal Brexit Would Be Better than Bad Deal

The UK government has published a series of documents detailing what could happen if it fails to reach a Brexit deal with EU. Sputnik spoke with Eddie Bone, Chairman of the Campaign for an English Parliament to find out if the measures actually address the stumbling blocks to securing the best deal possible as Britain prepares to leave the bloc.

Sputnik: Is there a high chance of leaving with no deal and would this be better than a bad deal?

Eddie Bone: Leaving without a deal and going on to the WTO agreement is fine by me. The remainers in my mind are going on about this no deal situation and if you believe them, there’d be black clouds over the UK, fire and brimstone would be falling on the UK, there’d be earthquakes across the country, and the 10 plagues of Egypt would be unleashed on us all. It’s a doomsday scenario they are predicting and it’s absolute, utter rubbish.

© Photo : Youtube/Surprise Attack The Nightmare After: 'Not Tonight' Lets Players Test-Drive Brexit Dystopia

Eddie Bone: The vote was overwhelming, the people of the UK decided it, it was a UK wide referendum and we’ve agreed to come out. It was to come out of the customs union, come out of the single market, to have no influence from the European Court of Justice, it was very clear, to come out of the EU and that was agreed at the time. Regardless of the no deal scenario, we will be better off out of the EU. It’s very clear already that wages are increasing for the workers across the UK, that’s a really good thing. As a trade unionist, I would say that companies will start to invest in training their staff and training other people in the community, to increase our skill base, that’s a good thing and it’s already starting. These doomsday scenarios for Brexit are absolute, utter rubbish.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.