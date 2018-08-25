Register
08:39 GMT +325 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gun and bullets

    Lawyer Explains Reasons Behind Israel Gun Law, Says Concerns Are 'Groundless'

    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Israel has passed gun a legislation allowing over 500,000 people to carry and buy arms. The measure was put forward by the Public Security Minister, who stated that arming Israelis would strengthen public security. Sputnik discussed this with Ariel Bulshtein, Likud Central committee member, lawyer and columnist for the Israel Hayom daily.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on the new reform and the reasons stated for its passing?

    Ariel Bulshtein: The reasons are quite clear. When a terror attack happens it takes time for police forces to arrive on the scene. In other countries, civilians usually don’t like to oppose a terrorist. However, in Israel, in a lot of cases, ordinary people on the street, even non-armed civilians, don’t try to hide when confronted by terrorists, they try to stall the terrorists and to prevent them from killing others. In some cases when the civilians did have arms they actually neutralized terrorists. So, the reason is obvious – we’re seeing people who are highly trained, responsible and can use the weapons in a good way to stop the perpetrators of terror attacks.

    People pass by the The Walled Off Hotel and the Israeli security barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem
    © AP Photo / Dusan Vranic
    UK Minister Urges Israel to Stop West Bank Settlement Construction
    Sputnik: In your view, how significant is the issue of street terrorism? Can this measure really decrease it? Are these guns going to be given to people who are less capable or have the balance to use them?

    Ariel Bulshtein: This measure should be perpetrated in a very responsible way meaning that people who want to get a special permit to use or to carry guns should be screened. In Israel it’s a very good screening; people are checked medically and psychologically. And, of course, only people who served in the army could use these guns.

    Sputnik: How readily available and obtainable guns are in Israel?

    Ariel Bulshtein: The Israeli situation is very different and, of course, we don’t like to copy the American example. Actually, we don’t like the American example. That’s why only people who served in the army and not only as regular soldiers but people who were trained as fighters – only they, and of course they are checked medically and psychologically even before the army service, they will be checked again after they quit the army. They will be able to carry guns only if they undergo additional checks and go for the shooting every year. Only in that case will they be able to carry guns. Of course, the numbers in Israel can be quite high because every Israeli is obliged to serve in the army, but I think that the majority of army veterans will not use this possibility. So we are speaking maybe about tens of hundreds of people.

    An Israeli army tank fires towards the Gaza Strip (File)
    © AP Photo / Baz Ratner
    Peace At Last? Israel and Hamas Come Close to Breakthrough on Ceasefire Deal
    Sputnik: Some people and lawmakers have expressed concerns that this could lead to more violence on the streets; how justified are these concerns? You’ve mentioned the American model and that Israel will not have the same model – there’ll be more policing and more regulation, but would you imagine any increase in certain numbers of crimes with this? Is this to be expected or can you completely police this?

    Ariel Bulshtein: I think these concerns are totally groundless. If we look at Israeli history, there were no cases of unauthorized uses of weapons. A lot of Israelis are serving in the army, they have their weapons at home. I cannot recall even one case that this kind of arm was used in a criminal way or for something related to conflicts. I think that these concerns are not real.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump's Envoy Warns Neither Israel Nor Palestine Will Like US Peace Plan
    Abbas Slams Israel for Closing Al-Aqsa Mosque, Forcing Believers Outside
    Israeli Navy Saar 6 Corvettes to Be Equipped With Barak 8 Missiles
    Corbyn Fires Back at Netanyahu's Criticism, Slams Israeli Nation State Law
    Tags:
    gun laws, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse