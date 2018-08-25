Register
04:07 GMT +325 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Detainees are seen outside tent shelters used to hold separated family members, Friday, June 22, in Fabens, Texas. The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough

    ‘An Act of Cruelty’: Hundreds of Immigrant Families Remain Separated by US

    © AP Photo / Matt York
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It’s been almost two months since a US judge ordered the US government to reunite immigrant children separated from their parents at the border, but hundreds remain apart as news spreads that parents have been deported while their children were in custody and that reunited young children don’t recognize their parents any more.

    The June 26 preliminary injunction issued by US District Court Judge Dana Sabraw in California gave the federal government 14 days to reunite children under five years of age with their parents and 30 days to reunite the rest; twice that time has passed, and according to an ACLU joint status report filed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on August 16, 565 children remain apart from their parents and in government custody.

    US Police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
    Texas Officials Look Into Death of Formerly Detained Immigrant Child - Reports

    Of those children, 366, including six who are under the age of five, have had their parents deported to their home countries in that time. Another 203 not included in the 565 were released from government detention without being reunited with their parents, including 19 under the age of five. Those children may have been released to a relative or family friend or may have turned 18 while in custody, CNN noted.

    However, to date, 1,923 children have been reunited with their families as of Thursday.

    "There's real progress being made and real effort being made in some of these home countries, Guatemala and Honduras," Judge Sabraw said in court Friday. "[It] looks or is very encouraging, at least, that everything is being done to locate as many of these parents as can be. So the report would indicate to the court that the efforts on the ground are productive and certainly heading in the right direction."

    But even those reunions can be traumatizing, and it's clear that major psychological damage has been done, especially to younger children. One heart-rending video posted by the ACLU on its Twitter account shows a mother and child reunited, but when the mother embraces her son, he pulls away from her as she sobs, "I'm your mommy… what's wrong with my son?"

    ​In a new complaint filed with the US Department of Homeland Security by the American Immigration Lawyers Association on Thursday, civil rights advocates allege that DHS officials coerced, degraded, threatened and punished parents after taking away their children.

    Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Guillermo Arias
    US Reunites 1,442 Migrant Children With Parents

    Many parents reported they were pressured into giving up their right to reunify with their children, being forced to sign documents without asking questions and punished with solitary confinement and starvation for raising concerns or simply being distraught at the unknown fate of their kin, Vice reported.

    "Together these practices have resulted in not only the tremendous suffering of children and parents who have been kept apart, detained and subjected to abusive, inhumane treatment, but also the involuntary, forced return of hundreds of people to grave dangers, including risk of death," the complaint reads.

    Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear spoke Friday with Juan Carlos Ruiz, cofounder of the New Sanctuary Coalition, about the continually delayed reunification of families and what it signifies.

    ​"Right from the start… this administration did not intend to reunify our families," the activist told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "This is evidence of that. This is psychological torture. This is practically breaking international law, and it's a clear message to our communities, a message of terrorizing our communities, of basically saying they have the power to disappear our loved ones, not to reunite the children with their parents. It's an act of cruelty. I have never seen this level of cruelty visited upon our communities. I've been fighting within the immigrant rights movement for over 20 years, and I've never seen this evil around us. We have a whole system already that is established and well oiled that separates our children from their families, from their parents, but this level of cruelty hasn't been accomplished until now."

    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016
    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    New Bill Would Fund US-Mexico Wall By Fining Countries for Undocumented Immigrants

    "They have kids who are six years old, basically saying ‘that woman' [while] pointing to their mothers, after being separated for two months, two months and a half. We still have parents that are in detention centers, and we know where their kids are, and they are not being allowed to be united. But these kids are angry; these kids do not understand what is going on, and you are right on when you say the damage has already been done," the activist pointed out.

    "We have to talk about reparations. We have to talk about acknowledging the intention of this government, the… world that is already well-established, backed up by a system, by a whole apparatus of Homeland Security, that has the intention of continuing to terrorize our communities."

    "There is nothing humane about this. It's really a wall of hatred, a wall of racism, a wall that terrorizes our communities and that is well-established and in place."

    Ruiz noted that the Border Patrol has the full power and discretion not to deport parents while their children remain in US custody, but chooses not to. "This is the work of not just one person; it is a whole system that is set up to do this… We need full accountability, full transparency. We need those people who have made these declarations — irresponsible declarations — to really pay up the consequences. This is a crime, nothing less than a crime. This is cruelty against our humanity — our common humanity, you know, not just the people."

    President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Singapore to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, in Canada.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    17 Attorneys General Sue Trump Administration Over Immigrant Family Separations

    "I think we need to account for that; we need to pay up; we need to do reparations. Our families who are being reunited, they are being practically abandoned. They are being practically left to their own means, after such a traumatizing experience, so we need to denounce that also. Here in New York, at the Cayuga Center, we don't know how many kids we still have in our facilities here. There is no monetary — remember, these are mostly agencies that work without any checks and balances —"

    The Cayuga Center is a private company in the New York City area, one of seven centers that does foster care for immigrant children.

    "They get the children, and they place them… they are asking for families to come and adopt — kind of adopt, foster a child. They have psychological service for them. They have… care services, children care," the activist said.

    Ruiz noted the major financial incentives behind families seeking to foster immigrant children."They vet families who can take the kids home, and they pay them… $1,000 per month. Given the high demand, some families got 12 kids, eight kids per family; some of the families were not vetted."

    "What kind of a country does this?" Ruiz asked. "Who are we before the international community?"

    Related:

    Bite the Hand That Feeds: Ivanka’s Longtime Makeup Artist a Mexican Immigrant
    Made in China 2025's Affect on US & Mexican Immigrant Talks Fight Against ICE
    Trump Seeks to Ease Limits on Child Immigrant Detentions
    US Immigrant Detention Center Hired Ex-Border Guard Arrested for Child Porn
    Trump Says He Will Sign Executive Order to End Separation of Immigrant Families
    Tags:
    deadline, Prisoner Trauma, families, immigrant children, ICE, ACLU, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse