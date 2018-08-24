Register
05:35 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French police secure a street after a man killed two persons and injured an other in a knife attack in Trappes, near Paris, according to French authorities, France, August 23, 2018

    Professor on Stabbing Near Paris: It Can Be Linked With Daesh Suffering in Syria

    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 03

    According to reports, a knife-wielding man attacked people in a commune near the French capital; two were killed and one was wounded. Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Radio Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Yahia Zoubir, professor of international studies and director of research in geopolitics at KEDGE Business School.

    Sputnik: This attack is the latest in a string of stabbing attacks happening in Europe; what’s this linked with?

    Yahia Zoubir: One can only think of loaners in the sense that basically Daesh gave them some targeted enemy, which is basically everybody. The pattern that we see is that there’re a lot of petty criminals, some of whom have psychiatric problems. My understanding of the police report is that the individual had psychiatric problems and it’s not even sure whether it was a terrorist-linked act, even if the perpetrator claims otherwise, says ‘Allahu Akbar’ or whatever. This has been a pattern. In my opinion, we can also attribute this to the defeat that ISIS is suffering in Syria, and, basically, anything is good. Anyone who says, ‘I’m doing this in the name of Daesh’ or screams ‘Allahu Akbar,’ Daesh claims it. There have been proven cases where ISIS claimed an attack that was in its name which wasn’t; it could have been criminal like with a case in Malaysia some time ago. So young people usually, or people in their late forties, could have some history of psychiatric problems.

    French police and gendarmes stand at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Stabbing in Paris Suburb: Latest Attacks to Shock Europe
    Sputnik: What measures are being taken by the authorities to provide extra security to the public? Are you aware of what the authorities are actually doing about this?

    Yahia Zoubir: [They are] appealing to the population. Look at where these actions are happening. [They are happening] usually in very poor neighborhoods that are adjacent to very rich neighborhoods; and there’s continued marginalization… There is that lack of what had been in discussion in France some time ago or elsewhere of the police de proximité [community police] where you can have the police within these neighborhoods and have good rapport with the population. That could be helpful. But surveillance has been increased since what happened in France in 2015. But I don’t think enough; there is the need to address the underlying problems in those neighborhoods. I don’t think that has been done.

    Police secure a street near the scene where French soliders were hit and injured by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, France, August 9, 2017
    © REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
    Reported Daesh Attack Kills Two, Injures One in Paris Suburb - Police
    Sputnik: The region where the attack took place is known to have a large Muslim population where some 50 locals are known to have left France to have joined ISIS; how is this issue being regulated by authorities?

    Yahia Zoubir: The fact that ISIS is losing the battle doesn’t mean that it has disappeared or is about to vanish any time soon. It’s very hard for the police to prevent people from travelling; those who go to other countries, or are flying to Syria or to some other area. They have established a system called ‘fiche S.’ It’s a file of individuals who are under some sort of watch. Similarly to this guy of today, he was on that list because of behavior or because of apology, of terrorism and so on. It is very hard; but the question is what is being done to tackle the socioeconomic problems that prevail in those cities. There are some issues that the European countries have to tackle. It’s not necessarily a religious question because most of these people who are committing these actions have had a history of petty crimes; and of course some religious manipulators can brainwash them and bring them to their side.

    Sputnik: What would you suggest to the authorities to try to prevent such attacks happening more prevalently in the future?

    Yahia Zoubir: From a security point of view, it’s about how the police can collaborate with those communities. But I think it’s more important to show those communities that the government is doing something to alleviate the socioeconomic conditions that prevail there.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Fans Mourn Olympic Medalist Stabbed to Death in Street Fight in Kazakhstan
    Two Foreign Tourists Stabbed in Tajikistan Remain in Hospital – Health Ministry
    Stabbing Attack in Southern France Kills One, Injures Another Person - Reports
    US Redirects $230Mln for Syria Stabilization, to Continue Funding White Helmets
    Nicki Minaj's Ex Claims in Twitter Row He 'Almost Died' After Rapper Stabbed Him
    Tags:
    stabbing, Daesh, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse