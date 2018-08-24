Professor on Stabbing Near Paris: It Can Be Linked With Daesh Suffering in Syria

According to reports, a knife-wielding man attacked people in a commune near the French capital; two were killed and one was wounded. Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Radio Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Yahia Zoubir, professor of international studies and director of research in geopolitics at KEDGE Business School.

Sputnik: This attack is the latest in a string of stabbing attacks happening in Europe; what’s this linked with?

Yahia Zoubir: One can only think of loaners in the sense that basically Daesh gave them some targeted enemy, which is basically everybody. The pattern that we see is that there’re a lot of petty criminals, some of whom have psychiatric problems. My understanding of the police report is that the individual had psychiatric problems and it’s not even sure whether it was a terrorist-linked act, even if the perpetrator claims otherwise, says ‘Allahu Akbar’ or whatever. This has been a pattern. In my opinion, we can also attribute this to the defeat that ISIS is suffering in Syria, and, basically, anything is good. Anyone who says, ‘I’m doing this in the name of Daesh’ or screams ‘Allahu Akbar,’ Daesh claims it. There have been proven cases where ISIS claimed an attack that was in its name which wasn’t; it could have been criminal like with a case in Malaysia some time ago. So young people usually, or people in their late forties, could have some history of psychiatric problems.

© REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer Stabbing in Paris Suburb: Latest Attacks to Shock Europe

Yahia Zoubir: [They are] appealing to the population. Look at where these actions are happening. [They are happening] usually in very poor neighborhoods that are adjacent to very rich neighborhoods; and there’s continued marginalization… There is that lack of what had been in discussion in France some time ago or elsewhere of the police de proximité [community police] where you can have the police within these neighborhoods and have good rapport with the population. That could be helpful. But surveillance has been increased since what happened in France in 2015. But I don’t think enough; there is the need to address the underlying problems in those neighborhoods. I don’t think that has been done.

© REUTERS / Benoit Tessier Reported Daesh Attack Kills Two, Injures One in Paris Suburb - Police

Yahia Zoubir: The fact that ISIS is losing the battle doesn’t mean that it has disappeared or is about to vanish any time soon. It’s very hard for the police to prevent people from travelling; those who go to other countries, or are flying to Syria or to some other area. They have established a system called ‘fiche S.’ It’s a file of individuals who are under some sort of watch. Similarly to this guy of today, he was on that list because of behavior or because of apology, of terrorism and so on. It is very hard; but the question is what is being done to tackle the socioeconomic problems that prevail in those cities. There are some issues that the European countries have to tackle. It’s not necessarily a religious question because most of these people who are committing these actions have had a history of petty crimes; and of course some religious manipulators can brainwash them and bring them to their side.

Sputnik: What would you suggest to the authorities to try to prevent such attacks happening more prevalently in the future?

Yahia Zoubir: From a security point of view, it’s about how the police can collaborate with those communities. But I think it’s more important to show those communities that the government is doing something to alleviate the socioeconomic conditions that prevail there.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.