Register
04:03 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Farmer in South Africa. (File)

    ‘Playing With Dynamite’: Trump Stokes Racial Tensions in South Africa

    © AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As the South African government moves toward implementing its plans to expropriate white-owned farms and distribute them to black Africans, US President Donald Trump has become the latest international leader to express solidarity with the white farmers.

    As the South African government moves toward implementing its plans to expropriate white-owned farms and distribute them to black Africans, US President Donald Trump has become the latest international leader to express solidarity with the white farmers.

    A man holds an African National Congress flag as South African ruling party African National Congress supporters gather to listen to President Jacob Zuma delivering a speech during an Election campaign rally at Umasizakhe stadium in the Eastern Cape city of Graaf-Reinet on April 10, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
    South Africa's Ramaphosa Vows to Avoid Zimbabwe-Style Anarchy, Land Grabs Targeting White Farmers

    A leading historian told Radio Sputnik Thursday that Trump's statement is "part of a canard that's being spread" that "whites are under siege" — a sentiment that invigorates Trump's base.

    When Cyril Ramaphosa assumed the South African presidency in February 2018, he said at his inauguration that he planned to speed up the transfer of land to the still-largely-dispossessed black population in order to to ensure food production and security.

    The land reform debate in Parliament was launched by the Economic Freedom Fighters party, whose leader, Julius Malema, said February 27 "it was time for justice" on the land issue.

    "We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land," he said, Sputnik reported at the time.

    The motion passed on February 27 by a large majority, and Parliament created a committee to review the country's constitution and report back by August 30 whether or not uncompensated expropriation was legal under current South African law, Reuters noted. Even though South Africa passed a law allowing land expropriation in 2016, Ramaphosa said that he believes that the constitution should be "more explicit" on the issue, Sputnik reported.

    Farmhouse, Free State - South Africa
    CC BY 2.0 / South African Tourism
    South Africa Summons US Charge D'Affaires Over Trump's Tweet - Reports

    Section 25 of the South African Constitution states that property may be expropriated only for "a public purpose or in the public interest" and that the land's current owners are "subject to compensation" which must be "just and equitable." In May it was determined that amending the constitution would be necessary to remove the "subject to compensation" clause.

    On August 1, Ramaphosa, who leads the African National Congress, announced his intention to push forward with land reform, identifying 139 farms for seizure, although no land has been taken as of yet.

    Since the February vote, hysteria has increasingly been whipped up claiming that white farmers are being killed as a result of the exploration of land seizure and encouraging white farmers them to arm themselves, Sputnik reported. The fear of an imminent white pogrom has been renewed as a result of the government's August moves.

    Time Magazine pointed out Thursday that in reality, killings of South African farmers of any race are actually at their lowest levels in a generation. In 2017, 47 farmers were killed, according to the Guardian, down from a peak of 153 in 1998. Time pointed out that the South African government doesn't keep statistics about either the race of murder victims or the motives for murders, so attributing those numbers to either the murder of white farmers or to having been caused by the government's moves toward expropriation is impossible.

    Visitors have a photo taken at the entrance to the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    South Africa Condemns Violence at Gaza Rallies, Recalls Ambassador

    Then on August 22, following an episode of Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show in which he claimed that Ramaphosa was "seizing land from his own citizens because they are the wrong skin color," Trump threw his hat into the ring with a tweet announcing he was assigning Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "closely study" the land seizure and supposedly associated killing of white farmers.

    ​In addition, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters Thursday that expropriation of land without compensation "would risk sending South Africa down the wrong path," Sputnik reported.

    The South African government's response was laconic.

    ​"I think we should ask very deep, searching and profound questions as to why Mr. Trump feels that raising a question of saving the bacon, if you like, of farmers across the Atlantic in South Africa, will somehow titillate his base," Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "From the Barrel of a Gun: The United States and the War against Zimbabwe," told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Thursday.

    "I say, that we may come to the conclusion that there was a premature declaration of victory in this country over US-stye Apartheid and the sentiment that undergirded it, and Mr. Trump recognizes that fact more than most, which is why he continually raises the sensitive issues of race and racism, not only with regard to South Africa, but with regard to National Football League athletes who are predominantly African-American," the historian told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    ​"But he's also playing with fire because this question of land is a very touchy and sensitive one. I'm sure you know what's transpired across the border in Zimbabwe, which by the way out of a population of 17 million only has about 100,000 of European descent, whereas in South Africa, out of a population of about 50 to 55 million, there are about 4 to 5 million of European descent, and when Zimbabwe moved towards land reform and seizing the land of that European minority, it caused all hell to break loose, in terms of sanctions being imposed by the United States, which were just reimposed in the last few weeks. And the South African situation is even more dangerous, even more sensitive, and I would hope and trust that Congress would move to censure Mr. Trump for interfering so grossly in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

    Horne noted, "Trump is not alone in his interference in the internal affairs of South Africa. Recall that just a few months ago, Peter Dutton, who was a part of the cabinet in Australia… in March, he said that Australia should put on the fast track visas for farmers of European ancestry who supposedly are being persecuted and terrorized."

    Trendstorm
    South Africa: The Rise of Ramaphosa

    On March 14, Dutton, then Australia's minister of home affairs, told the Daily Telegraph that his department was looking to fast-track visa or other programs that have "potential to help some of these people."

    "If you look at the footage and read the stories, you hear the accounts, it's a horrific circumstance they face," Dutton said. "They do do need help from a civilised country like ours."

    "So we see that there's a kind of ‘White International' erupting, a white reactionary international, which I dare say also carries the seeds of fascism, particularly given the unsettled history in South Africa. Where by the way, the European invasion commenced in 1652, as opposed to the 1890s in Zimbabwe — once Rhodesia — which suggests that the roots of white supremacy and racism are much deeper in South Africa, and this external interference in the affairs of South Africa is quite dangerous, and I hope that these politicians are reminded of the danger of what they're doing."

    Australia's immigration minister Peter Dutton
    © peterdutton.com.au
    Canberra's ‘Neo-Fascist' South African White Farmer Visa Initiative Echoes ‘White Australia' Policy

    Horne noted that land reform is not merely an issue in South Africa but all across the continent, with the question being taken up recently in neighboring Namibia as well, which was occupied by South Africa for most of the 20th century, as well as in Kenya and Algeria, all of which share the common experience of settler-colonialism. "[R]ecall that one of the reasons why the wars in southern Africa were so bloody was precisely because of settler-colonialism — that is to say, Europeans, invading that part of Africa, digging deep roots there," he said.

    Noting the incredibly bloody war fought in Algeria between 1954 and 1962 between native Algerians and French "pieds noirs" settlers, Horne said that "Mr. Trump is playing with dynamite, and I hope that Congress intervenes in order to bring him to his senses." He also said he hopes and expects Pompeo to quietly ignore Trump's request to investigate, and that Trump's "slight attention span" will move onto another topic soon.

    "This is part of a canard that's being spread, not only in South Africa but also in the United States, that those who are defined as white are under siege, and therefore, because they are under siege, they can take extreme measures, if you like, to defend themselves." Horne noted that police killings in the US and police being called or intervening to evict or arrest nonwhite people in Starbucks or other public places serve as examples of this logic, as does the attraction of "such simplistic slogans as ‘Make America Great Again.'" He noted that this refers to returning to "the days of yesteryear, when Jim Crow stalked the land."

    By Any Means Necessary
    Gates Pleads Guilty; Ramaphosa's Future in South Africa; Gaza Crisis

    Horne further noted that the United States itself was "borne in a revolt against the abolition of slavery" and the Proclamation of 1763, which limited the westward expansion of European settlers and stopped them from seizing further Native American land.

    "In other words, this country was born in a white supremacist revolt, and because we haven't honestly confronted that ugly history, it leaves us ill-prepared to confront these kinds of episodes that we see today, where Donald J. Trump feels that he can stir up his base by appealing to the most primitive and reactionary racist sentiments. Until we come to grips with that history, we won't be able to come to grips with this ugly reality we're now confronting."

    Related:

    Gunmen Ambush Taxi Drivers in South Africa Killing 11 - Reports
    In South Africa White Farmers Reportedly Arm Themselves Amid New Murders,Attacks
    South Africa Avoids Third Junk Rating, Gets Outlook Revision
    South Africa: The Rise of Ramaphosa
    Cyril Ramaphosa Wins Race to Succeed South Africa's Jacob Zuma as Party Leader
    Tags:
    tweets, farmers, white supremacy, debate, constitutional amendment, land expropriation, Loud and Clear, Cyril Ramaphosa, Donald Trump, Gerald Horne, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse