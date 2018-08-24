Register
03:58 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    More than 5,500 calls from US citizens reporting irregularities at voting stations sites have been received by a national telephone hotline, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Suspension of 1,700 Texans' Voter Registrations Sparks Talk of Voter Suppression

    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Texas' Harris County prematurely placed more than 1,700 voter registrations on a suspension list after it was challenged by a Republican official to verify voter addresses in several predominantly black communities.

    The suspensions came to light this week after the office of Voter Registrar Ann Harris Bennett sent off hundreds of letters to voters whose registrations were challenged, requiring them to confirm their home address. However, rather than giving Texans 30 days to comply, Bennett's office jumped the gun and suspended the accounts, according to the Houston Chronicle.

    Per section 16.092 of the Texas Election Code, voters are allowed to challenge registration information as long as they have knowledge of wrongdoing.

    ​Ashton Woods, a community activist with the Houston chapter of Black Lives Matter, told Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary on Thursday that notices were sent to residents who had been voting actively for years and had lived in their homes for more than 10 years.

    "I submit that it is unconstitutional to challenge someone's voter registration status, but apparently they allowed the challenge, specifically in the Third and Fourth Ward areas of Houston… where they definitely targeted people who have been registered and regularly voting for over 10 years and have been at their residences for the last 10 years as well," Woods told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon. "This is affecting… one of the predominantly black parts of Houston."

    Voter Fraud and Suppression in America: What Will Trump Commission Find?

    Bennett's office was challenged in July to verify the addresses of some 4,000 residents by Alan Vera, chairman of the Harris County Republican Party Ballot Security Committee, in order to ensure that county voters were casting their ballots at the correct polling places.

    Per Vera, when he and volunteers reviewed registrations, the group noticed that many voters had used the addresses of post offices or parcel stores, not their home addresses, the Chronicle reported. "This was about making sure the voter registration records were correct, so people vote in the correct elections," he said.

    Although Vera has stressed that his intentions were not politically motivated, he hasn't changed the minds of many critics as the majority of registrations challenged were of voters who lived in the Third and Fourth Wards of Texas, communities which are predominantly black.

    And Woods isn't alone in his sentiments. Odus Evbagharu, communications director for the Harris County Democratic Party, told local news outlet Houston 39 that "Republicans are taking advantage of a loophole [that] allows them to challenge voter registration."

    "They look for ways to continuously target minority voters," he added.

    Voters line up Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 during early voting at Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, N.C.
    © AP Photo / Gerry Broome
    NAACP Lawsuit Reveals Voter Suppression Very Real in North Carolina

    Texan Lynn Lane, one of the voters who got a letter from the registrar, told station ABC13 that the challenge was "definitely about voter suppression," stressing that it "feels incredibly sided and crooked."

    Though Bennett blames the mishap on a computer glitch, the county attorney's office has intervened in the matter and launched an investigation to see if Vera's challenge is valid.

    According to ABC 13, for residents wanting to vote in Harris County's flood-control bond election on Saturday or in the upcoming November elections, all they'll be required to do is fill out a form at their polling station to confirm their address.

    Related:

    Bombing in St. Petersburg, Voter Suppression by GOP Still Unchecked
    US Must Resist Trump’s Calls for Voter Suppression - Senator Sanders
    Did Voter Suppression Rig It for Trump?
    Illegal Voter Suppression Law
    Sanders Vows to Fight On - After Allegations of Voter Suppression
    Tags:
    Voter Suppression, Voting, Houston, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse