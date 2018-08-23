Register
07:35 GMT +323 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bar of soap filled with cocaine (File)

    Criminology Professor Explains What's Behind UK Cocaine Use Problem

    © AP Photo / Australian Federal Police
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Radio Sputnik has discussed the high level of cocaine use in the UK with Fiona Measham, professor of Criminology in the Department of Sociology at Durham University.

    According to the shadow home secretary, the UK Home office needs to carry out research to understand the causes of increased fatalities due to cocaine use. The statement comes following reports that the number of deaths from cocaine use has risen for the sixth year in a row.

    Sputnik: The number of people using cocaine in UK is reported to be the highest across Europe. How could it be accounted for?

    Fiona Measham: There are a number of reasons for that. The first thing to say is that we probably have the highest levels of use of the drug, of all drugs across Europe. I think that cocaine is just one of a whole repertoire of drugs, if you like; illegal drugs which are relatively easily available, at a relatively low price and also at the moment relatively high purity. So, we see some of the highest levels of use and we also see some of the highest levels of drug-related deaths.

    Pharma drugs
    CC0
    Drugs on Demand: Availability Recruits More Addicts, UK Hospital Medical Director Says
    Sputnik: Why has the price of cocaine come down then, so to speak? Is it just basic economic supply and demand? Is that the reason why it’s readily available and cheaper and more people are using it?

    Fiona Measham: I think that one of the reasons is, whilst we’re seeing very high purity and very high levels of use, is that this is from a low starting point in and around 2010. We had amongst the lowest purity and most expensive cocaine around about 2010. So, there’s been this big increase in the past eight years, but that’s come after a slump up to that point. And I think one of the reasons why is, there are periods where the international police are more successful and there are times when they are less successful. And so we had a period around 2010 where very little cocaine was getting into the UK and that was also combined with the increase in so-called legal highs or new psychoactive substances that were being manufactured in China and then imported to the UK. So I think that there was a displacement, if you like; people from people taking cocaine which they weren’t particularly impressed with because it was low purity, so they shifted to taking these new psychoactive substances. And then I think another factor is that we’ve also got the dark web now. There are some people that are able to access some of these drugs via the Internet, via the dark web; and then they can have relatively high-purity drugs delivered to them to their doorstep. Sometimes it could be incepted by the authorities, but not necessarily always.

    Sputnik: I think that this comes as a surprise because we always seem to think that the customs exercise people within the UK is very robust; why is it that procuring the drug is easier in the UK at the moment? Have you got any take on that?

    Fiona Measham: I think the authorities are relatively robust, but it’s the shift scale of the number of small parcels or packages that come into the UK. It’s not possible to open and test every single package and so some will get through. Some will be apprehended, some will get through but I think that at the moment there’s a situation where the authorities can’t cope with the number of packages that are coming in from right around the world, some of which may have these new psychoactive substances. We have to remember that they can be very, very potent. So for the same affect you might have a substance which is only one-hundredth of the weight. So these can be very small packages which have high-purity drugs in them and they are much more difficult then for the authorities to identify and apprehend.

    Pills
    © Photo : Pixabay
    If You're Prisoner In UK and Don't Have a Drug Problem Yet, You Soon Will - Ex Convict Tells Sputnik
    Sputnik: It does appear that it is a massive challenge for the authorities like you say. Possession, production and supply of cocaine is punishable by law in the United Kingdom; is stricter legislation now required to tackle the cocaine business? And if so, what measures could you propose or what should be proposed to tackle this huge problem?

    Fiona Measham: Across the UK at the moment, there is a relative amount of regional independence amongst the different police authorities. So they approach the problem in different ways. One of the things we’re seeing in some of the regions is really a separation between how cocaine dealers are treated and how cocaine users are treated. So we’re seeing a growing tolerance or liberal rating in relation to users, they might be directed toward treatments or services or interventions with more resources being focused on the suppliers and particularly on organized crime. So now we’re seeing the number of arrests and the number of users imprisoned falling, whereas the focus of resources is now on organized crime. I think there are various reasons for that, but a key one has been since 2010 a cut in policing. We’ve had a 20% cut in policing budgets, and more than 20,000 less police officers on the streets. So, the police themselves are having to think more carefully about how they spend their resources and they’re focusing those resources on organized crime rather than your sort of a very low-level street dealer or on the user.

    UK police officers
    © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova
    UK Police Threaten Facebook Users With Arrest After Tiny Drug Bust is Mocked
    Sputnik: What groups of people in the UK are more prone to the drug consumption in terms of age, gender and background? I would have thought it’s older teenagers-20-year age group; has anything changes? Is there other demographics coming into play now?

    Fiona Measham: Generally, cocaine is used right across different socioeconomic groups, whereas for a drug like heroine is predominantly used by very low-income groups, unemployed, homeless and so on. So cocaine’s got a much broader demographic. One of the things that we’re seeing is that it’s got a new wave of popularity with this new higher purity. I think it waned in popularity probably five to ten years ago, partly because people realized when they were buying it, it was less than 20% cocaine. The word got out that you might buy cocaine, but there was no cocaine in it. And now the word is out again that cocaine does contain sometimes 70-90% purity, so it’s very high purity. We’re seeing the repercussions of that now. So we’re seeing increased hospital admissions, young people having heart problems and also we’ve got the highest cocaine-related deaths on record that we’ve ever had.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Should Boost Anti-Drug Struggle Amid Recent Manchester Attack - EU Lawmaker
    Drug Deaths Rising Across Europe: One in Three Overdoses Occur in the UK
    UK Could Be Facing Epidemic From Deadly Drug Fentanyl Which Has Devastated US
    UK Pharma Company AstraZeneca Takes Lead in Developing Parkinson's Drug
    Tags:
    drugs, cocaine, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases Highest-Earning Female Athletes List
    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases List of Highest-Earning Female Athletes
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse