Register
04:31 GMT +323 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.

    US' Warning Against Syrian Chemical Weapons Use ‘Another Violation of Int'l Law'

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    414

    US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton fired warning shots at Damascus on Wednesday, saying that the US would respond "very strongly" if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad uses chemical weapons in an offensive to retake the Idlib province.

    Speaking at a news conference in Jerusalem, Bolton revealed that US officials have been informed of plans in which the Syrian government was considering to "resume offensive military activities."

    "We are obviously concerned about the possibility that Assad may use chemical weapons again," Bolton said. "Just so there's no confusion here: if the Syrian regime uses chemical weapons, we will respond very strongly, and they really ought to think about this a long time."

    ​Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Wednesday that the 69-year-old Baltimore native's statement was "just another violation of international law."

    "It's a threat that the US will use force," Sterling told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "It's another unauthorized assertion that the US is the judge, jury and executioner of the violations of the chemical weapons treaty."

    "The US has no authority to do that," he stressed.

    Hezbollah fighter looks toward Syria while standing in the fields of the Lebanese border village of Brital, Lebanon. (File)
    © AP Photo / Bassem Mroue
    Bolton Claims US, Russia, Israel Want Iran Driven From Syria

    When Kiriakou stated that both US and UK governments were quick to blame the Khan Shaykhun attack on the Assad government, despite a lack of evidence it had committed the act. Sterling indicated that former US President Barack Obama was in a way to blame for Syria's current situation after he made his "red line" remark in 2012.

    "When President Obama made his statement, saying that [chemical weapons moving around or being utilized] was the red line… that was seen as the opportunity for the opposition groups to create some kind of incident," he told Kiriakou.

    A year later in August, a sarin attack in the eastern Ghouta suburb of Damascus killed more than 1,500 people, including hundreds of children. Following the incident, hundreds of images surfaced online showing the destruction and chaos in the region.

    After that attack, Obama gave another speech suggesting that the US should intervene, however, that it should be given the go-ahead first by Congress. Intervention received little support from politicians, according to NPR.

    A Russian soldier stands guard near a Syrian national flag
    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Russia's Strikes in Syria Have Killed Over 86,000 Terrorists - MoD

    However, when the Trump administration came onto the scene, things changed. After chemical attacks were reported in Syria, Trump responded with force. On April 7, 2017, the United States, along with France and the UK, launched joint missile strikes on Syrian targets in response to the alleged sarin attack on Idlib's Khan Shaykhun just three days prior. A total of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were deployed from the Mediterranean Sea into Syria.

    Sterling later indicated that if something does take place following Bolton's remarks, it could be a staged chemical attack in order to force the US' hand. "If something happens, yes, it's going to be a staged incident, just as the event in April," he said.

    "The US can prolong the war. The enemies of Syria can just make it continue to bleed; they're prolonging the conflict," Sterling added.

    Related:

    Effects of US Sanctions on Iran 'Stronger Than Anticipated' – John Bolton
    Bolton Claims Russia 'Stuck' in Syria, Says US Has Leverage in Negotiations
    Blackwater Founder Hopes Bolton Embraces Plan for Privatizing Afghan War
    US Democrats Demand Records on Bolton’s Alleged Links to Butina – Letter
    Bolton Open to Hiring For-Profit Mercenaries in Washington’s 17-Year Afghan War
    Tags:
    John Bolton, Donald Trump, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases Highest-Earning Female Athletes List
    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases List of Highest-Earning Female Athletes
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse