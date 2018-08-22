Journo on Why China's Expansion in Latin America Should Concern Both Taiwan, US

El Salvador has severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan and established official diplomatic relations with China. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, William Yang, a freelance correspondent for Deutsche Welle in Taiwan, has shared his views on the potential consequences of the move and its probable impact on US-Taiwanese relations.

Sputnik: How expected was this move by El Salvador to you?

William Yang: I can't say this comes as a total surprise because as our foreign minister said, he, our country has been sending a special envoy and he himself also led a delegation to El Salvador in July. And in Taiwan's diplomatic history whenever there is a concentrated visit made by the Taiwanese government to a specific country that usually signifies as a sign that relations with that country might be in danger. So, the timing of this being announced right after President Tsai Ing-wen came back from her visit to Central America is definitely planned beforehand. So, just like the foreign minister said it was definitely a big blow to Taiwan's confidence.

Sputnik: Do you and the Taiwanese government expect more nations to follow suit?

William Yang: I'd like to think that in Central America where China has been expanding its influence and impact for the last few years is definitely an area in the world that Taiwan should watch out and be prepared for maybe more a domino effect in the region because like we have seen earlier this year and late last year, starting with Panama and then the Dominican Republic it is a trend in Central America that the Taiwanese government should definitely watch out.

Sputnik: What about relationships with the US for Taiwan that obviously recently will have arms sales a contract that was developed between America and Taiwan to sell arms to Taiwan. Do you expect support from the US in this particular situation at the moment, or is the relationship with America is not going impact on this situation with China is only going to make things worse so to speak?

William Yang: One interesting fact in this case of El Salvador and both the US ambassador to El Salvador and also Senator Marco Rubio, who is traditionally a very strong outspoken supporter of Taiwan in the US Congress has leaked and warned Taiwan before the announcement of the break of the ties; it shows that the US, at least the Republican Party and also Congress are growing more and more aware of China's impact and potential threat to US influence in Central America and Latin American region and also at the same time realizing that maintaining autonomous Taiwan is in their interest in the Asia-Pacific. So, I actually would see and foresee that maybe the incident like this in China's way of dealing with Taiwanese diplomatic relations is probably going to strengthen the US support for Taiwan at least in the near future until before 2020 which both Taiwan and the US will be going to another potential administration change.

