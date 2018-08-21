Register
20:54 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Soviet tanks in the streets of Prague. File photo

    50 Years Since Prague Spring: We Shouldn't Equate Russia to USSR – Czech Writer

    © Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The 1968 Prague Spring, initiated by the then leader of Czechoslovakia, Alexander Dubcek, was abruptly ended by an intervention of the Warsaw Pact countries. Speaking to Sputnik, Czech writer and eyewitness of the events, Milan Syrucek, recalled how the situation unfolded.

    Exactly 50 years ago, Soviet tanks entered the Czechoslovak capital bringing the Prague Spring to a halt. Speaking to Sputnik, Milan Syrucek, a famous Czech writer and eyewitness of the 1968 Warsaw Pact intervention says that one should not equate the Russian Federation to the USSR.

    "The current generation is not responsible for the deeds of its ancestors," Syrucek told Sputnik Czech Republic. "Mostly, it concerns politics. They cannot bear the burden of any legacy, whatever it is. A new policy must be created. Even the late Soviet Union condemned the aggression, but, probably, later than the Bulgarians, Hungarians, Poles, etc. This chapter of history, however, has been closed. I believe that it's wrong to speculate about it after 50 years has passed. At least because there is no one left who made this decision."

    One of the Kremlin towers in Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Arab Dawn: How USSR Helped Middle East Get Rid of Colonial Pressure
    Syrucek, who at that time held the position of editor-in-chief of the newspaper Mladá fronta (Young Front), recalled that the most vivid memory of the August 1968 events was his conversation with Russian correspondents from Izvestia and Komsomolskaya Pravda on the heels of the invasion. Two journalists, who used to work in Czechoslovakia, refused to cover the events under the pretext of being ill. One of them, Andrey Krushinsky of Komsomolskaya Pravda, intentionally got into a car accident not to write about the intervention.

    "[Krushinsky] knew the Czechoslovak reality and he knew that there had been no counter-revolution or anti-socialist actions, therefore he deliberately crashed into a pole, was wounded and was kept in the hospital all the time [of the Warsaw Pact invasion]," the Czech writer said.

    According to Syrucek, he was informed about the incursion the night of August 20, 1968.

    "On the night of August 20-21, I worked as the editor-in-chief of the Cezh edition of Mlada fronta," the writer recalled. "Having finished before midnight I went home where my angst-ridden wife told me that she had heard on the radio that Warsaw Pact countries troops had entered out territory."

    Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Czech Diplomat: Europe Has No Legal Means to Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project
    He immediately returned to the newspaper's headquarters. Syrucek and his colleagues released a new issue of Mlada fronta at 5:30 a.m. (GMT+2) on August 21, 1968, with comments from the Central Committee of the Communist Party and photographs of Soviet tanks in Prague's streets. 

    "At 9:00 a.m. I called to the office again, being ready to return in case everyone was there. They told me not to return, because Soviet soldiers occupied the editorial headquarters," he said.

    Although the event came as a shock to Syrucek, it didn't catch him by surprise. The thing is the writer had been informed about the potential Soviet operation in Czechoslovakia about five months before it was launched.

    In April 1968, the Czech writer visited his friend, Vladimir Ponizovsky, a Komsomolskaya Pravda journalist. The Russian reporter who had sources in the General Staff of the Soviet Army told Syrucek that in Dresden, then part of the German Democratic Republic, Soviet military divisions were planning an intervention into Czechoslovakia.

    Syrucek rushed to pass this information to Alexander Dubcek, who served as the first secretary of the presidium of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia between January 1968 and April 1969.

    "We had known each other for a long time. In addition, I wrote about the history of Intergelpault, where he grew up with his parents. So we met," the Czech writer explained.

    Withdrawal of limited contingent of Soviet forces from Afghanistan
    © Sputnik / V. Kiselev
    Russia Bewildered at Afghanistan Expecting Apologies for Soviet Campaign
    Dubcek refused to believe the news: "Milan, it's impossible," he said. "My intelligence service did not tell me anything." However, the impossible turned into reality a few months later, the Czech writer underscored.

    The Prague Spring was a short period of political liberalization in Czechoslovakia, then part of the Warsaw Pact camp, under Alexander Dubcek who granted certain freedoms to the citizens of the country. These measures also included the decentralization of administrative authorities. However, Dubcek's reforms had not been approved by Czechoslovakia's Warsaw Pact allies, which led to the August intervention. Soviet troops did not meet any military resistance and after an eight-month period, the new Czechoslovak leadership reversed almost all of Dubcek's reforms. The Velvet Revolution of 1989 ended Communist rule in the country.

    The views of the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Prague Spring and Maidan 'Revolution' Have Nothing in Common – Slovak MP
    Czech Prime Minister Says Illegal Migration Should Be Fought at All Costs
    Czech Politician Explains Germany's Possible 'Mobilization of Foreign Soldiers'
    EU 'Cannot Accept All the Migrants From the Planet' – Czech PM
    Tags:
    reforms, intervention, liberalization, Prague Spring, Cold War, USSR, Czech Republic, Russia, Czechoslovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse