Register
18:01 GMT +320 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Farm workers harvest cabbages at a farm in Eikenhof, near Johannesburg, South Africa May 21, 2018

    'ANC Has Not Paid Sufficient Attention to Land Reforms for 20 Years' – Professor

    © REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    The Sunday Express reported, citing the head of the South African Agricultural Industry Association, that white farmers in South Africa are putting their land up for sale amid fears of land confiscation.

    The land sales follow comments by the chairman of the African National Congress who has stated that the ruling party has been looking to seize properties exceeding 25,000 acres.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Roger Southall, professor of sociology at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

    Sputnik: What is your take on white farmers' approach to sell land in fear of potential expropriation? How workable is this approach?

    Roger Southall: It's actually quite a complicated issue. It's a lot more complicated than was suggested by the Sunday Express, which I think is coming in from a particular angle. It's all sorts of issues which are wrapped up together. Certainly, the statement by the ANC president and the president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa, that the party is going to press ahead with seizure of land without compensation, or the nationalization of land without compensation, has added to a sort of panic-stricken atmosphere in some quarters. There're various ways of looking at his statements or those of Gwede Mantashe.

    READ MORE: White Farmers 'Panicking', Put Their Land up For Sale in South Africa — Reports

    It's partly about keeping some of the party membership happy; but at the same time, Cyril Ramaphosa is one of the architects of the constitution and I think a rational way of looking at it is that, on the one hand, he's trying to keep the party happy but, on the other, he is trying to keep to constitutional lines. He is trying to play a narrow line between keeping the party happy and also making sure that the whole issue about the expropriation of land without compensation is done according to constitutional norms.

    Sputnik: How united is the government in the strategy of expropriation? How likely is the government to proceed with a constitutional reform allowing for land expropriation?

    Roger Southall: The constitution in section 25 does allow for expropriation of land in the national interest and expropriation of property in general. I think what the party is trying to do is to try and bring the whole land reform issue to the forefront by amending that to make it easier. A lot of people are actually saying, ‘You don't have to amend the constitution.' The basic problem which is happening in South Africa is that the ANC, the ruling party, hasn't paid sufficient attention to land reform over the last 20 years. And now there's sort of a built-up hunger for land among some of the membership; there's a lot of political pressure from another political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, it's come to something of a head. I think everybody needs to keep cool heads in this situation rather than some of the alarmist headlines which have been brought forward.

    Sputnik: I think a lot of people, especially in South Africa, would be thinking about the implications of the seizure of land and what effect it could potentially have on the economy; what's your take on that? What effect does this have on South Africa's economy?

    Roger Southall: I certainly think that holding the debate at the present moment is not helping us in the present situation because we are in a very powerless economic situation at the moment and I think the way this debate is being handled is not helping investment prospects, and I think people are standing back. It is very problematic.

    Sputnik: What could be the resolutions to the land issue for the nation in general? This isn't a situation that has just started now, it's not a recent phenomenon, it's been going on for 20 odd years, it's probably just coming to a head now — but what reforms need to be introduced?

    Roger Southall: As you're suggesting, it's not actually rocket science. First of all, there's quite a lot of unused land lying around, some of it belonging to the state, and that should be the first land that should be taken into public ownership. Then the government needs to pay far more attention to the way in which land reform is actually managed, and they have performed pretty dismally on this. Where they have set up black farmers on land, they have not provided the technical support, the capital backing and the legal basis for people to go and get private loans from the bank.

    READ MORE: South Africa Vows to Avoid Zimbabwe-Style Land Grabs Targeting White Farmers

    Meanwhile, there's an issue with the traditional leaders; the ANC, on the one hand, is trying to curry favor with the traditional leaders, but on the other hand, it knows that the traditional leaders are misusing the communal land for private profit and the ANC is frightened to take the loan. I think that a lot of people feel that one of the first things that has to be done is to give people in the communal areas some sort of property right, which would enable them to access capital from the banks.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    System of 'Ethnic Domination' in South Africa Has to be Changed - Activist
    Tags:
    farmers, African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Where Reality Meets Fantasy: Dreamlike Images by Russian Art Photographer
    Where Reality Meets Fantasy: Dreamlike Images by Russian Art Photographer
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse