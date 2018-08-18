Register
20:58 GMT +318 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Ghadr-H missile, center, a solid-fuel surface-to-surface Sejjil missile and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran

    Iran Not a Pushover and Will Never Become a US Vassal State – Analyst

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The National Iranian American Council has opined that Washington's newly-established Iran Action Group will try to destabilize the Islamic Republic and disrupt its diplomatic efforts. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Mahan Abedin, Iran analyst at Middle East Eye and director of Dysart Consulting, has shared his views on the US' Iran strategy.

    Sputnik: The National Iranian American Council slammed the establishment of the Iran Action Group calling it an attempt to enforce Pompeo's dangerous vision for Iran. To what extent would you agree or disagree with this assessment? How could the creation of such a group exacerbate the already existing tensions?

    Mahan Abedin: Well, I think the establishment of this focus group is not necessarily something extraordinary in how the United States conducts its international affairs generally and more specifically in relation to how it conducts its relations with Iran. I mean, these focus groups are often established to coordinate policy on certain countries which are deemed to be of special import to the US or indeed certain region which has deemed to be of special interest.

    READ MOREL: US Wants Iran to Become a Country That Never Says No to Washington — Prof

    I mean in relation to Iran, I mean the US has been very closely scrutinizing Iranian affairs for four decades. I mean, it's interfering in domestic Iranian affairs by trying to foment unrest, trying to foment dissent as part of a barely concealed regime change policy. Everybody, every observed informer knows that the United States' undeclared policy in relation to Iran is to change the political system there in order to create political conditions which can then align Iran back with the United States; basically in effect establishing what existed before the 1979 Revolution. I don't see the establishment of this focus group as being a particularly radical departure from established US policy towards Iran.

    READ MORE: Caught in the Middle: How Trump's Anti-Iran Sanctions Inflicting Pain on Iraqis

    Sputnik: What they said is that this is really enforcing [Mike] Pompeo's dangerous vision for Iran, that's what the National Iranian American Council said.

    Mahan Abedin: Well I mean look, this current administration, there is no doubt that they are more hawkish towards Iran than their predecessors. They are arguably more hawkish than the George W. Bush administration. [US Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo set out 12 demands in May following Donald Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], that's the nuclear deal, and these 12 demands are quite frankly ridiculous because they amounted to a call for Iran to basically surrender; for Iran to accept becoming a vassal state to the United States and that's never going to happen. Iran is not going to abandon its regional policy of supporting the Syrian government and of supporting resistance groups across the region. Iran is not going to give up its ballistic missile program simply because it's an essential feature of Iran's deterrent defense strategy. Iran has weak conventional military forces therefore it needs ballistic missiles to create a degree of deterrence in relation to its regional rivals, Saudi [Arabia] and Israel.

    READ MORE: On the Hook: What Tehran Can Expect From Iran Action Group's Boss

    And more broadly, Iran is going to press ahead with trying to establish and consolidate its geopolitical influence across the region. Mike Pompeo's so-called dangerous vision for Iran, quite frankly, it's a fantasy. It's not going to become a reality. Iran is not Libya or Iraq, it's not a pushover. It's a very well established proper entity and the system there may have difficulties right now in terms of economics and other issues, but the fact remains it is a deeply rooted system with a lot of legitimacy. It's a big country with 80 million people and the Americans are not going to achieve their desired outcome, that's the bottom line.         

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Caught in the Middle: How Trump's Anti-Iran Sanctions Inflicting Pain on Iraqis
    Spanish Company Vows to Defy US Sanctions, Continue Business With Iran
    Caspian Convention Can Help Iran Oil, Gas Exports Face US Sanctions - Analysts
    Iran to Unveil Domestic Version of S-300 Missile System in Spring 2019 - Reports
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, economy, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, Iran, Iraq, United States, Middle East, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Just Pretty Faces: World's Highest Paid Actresses of 2018
    Not Just Pretty Faces: World's Highest Paid Actresses of 2018
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse