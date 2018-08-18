Register
06:31 GMT +318 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa August 14, 2018

    Bridge Maintenance Far Beyond 'Filling Pot Holes or Cutting Verges' - Specialist

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy (19)
    1 0 0

    The European Commission has hit back at Italy’s populist government after it suggested that EU spending limits could be responsible for the Genoa motorway bridge collapse that killed dozens of people.

    The row came as Italy's ministry of transport launched an investigation into the company responsible for maintaining the motorway, ordering the firm to commit to rebuilding the bridge at its own expense.

    A spokesperson for Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters in Brussels the EU had in fact formally told Italy to improve its infrastructure, given it billions in development funds, and even signed off on a plan to specifically improve the motorways around Genoa.

    Firefighters and rescue workers stand at the site of a collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy August 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    Italy Sets Up Commission to Probe Causes of Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party and now the country’s interior minister, had suggested that the EU’s fiscal rules could have hampered investment.

    Sputnik spoke to Philip Gomm, Head of External Communications at the RAC Foundation about if something that happened in Genoa happen elsewhere after a report last year claimed thousands of council-maintained road bridges in Britain are substandard and not fit to bear the weight of the heaviest Lorries.

    Sputnik: How likely is it that an event like the one in Italy could happen here?

    Philip Gomm: The authorities are keen to reassure what happened in Italy won’t happen here in UK. We don’t have bridges that are same design or same standard or substandard as that one that collapsed.

    Highways England which operates major roads, the motor ways and A roads in this country say that have 21,000 structures on the network and they inspect these every two years and will undertake principle inspections on a slightly less regular basis, and where they feel is a need.

    The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa August 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Some Speculate Corruption Behind Genoa Bridge Collapse - Journalist
    They would say they know what they’ve got, they know what condition they are in and some of those bridges might have to operate with weight restrictions.

    Sputnik: After the events in Italy should the UK check how it monitors roads?

    Philip Gomm: Traffic and travel landscape in this country has changed dramatically over the last 40,50,60 years, if you go back to after World War II, there were 2 million cars in the UK, today there are more than 30 million cars.

    Traffic volumes are at record levels and that clearly takes a toll on infrastructure. Our climate also is less reliable, we are seeing more extreme weather events, whether that are wind, rain, snow and that too will the infrastructure.

    The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa in this picture released by Italian firefighters on August 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Italian Firefighters Press Office
    Genoa Tragedy Takes Lives of Entire Family
    We are not in a situation where all of our bridges are about to fall down, but we are in a situation where the network is under very heavy use, and we need to look at what impact this is having on the structures.

    Sputnik: How do the RAC view the incidents in Genoa?

    Philip Gomm: I don’t have a view on what’s happened in Italy other than it’s a tragedy, but it does show that if you are in charge of major pieces of infrastructure, major pieces of road network, that are heavily used, more than they were perhaps ever designed for in the first place, you need to keep on top of maintenance schedule.

    We in this country often think road maintenance is down to just filling in the pot holes or cutting the verges, we know from experience that responsibility and what is required goes beyond that, not least to make sure the bridges we have, the 20,000 on the main road network and then 10’s of thousands on the local road network, need to be inspected and where there are faults found the money needs to be found to rectify.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Philip Gomm and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Deadly Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy (19)

    Related:

    Italy Sets Up Commission to Probe Causes of Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Italian Deputy PM Blames Brussels for Genoa Bridge Collapse, EU Hits Back
    Do You Dare Cross? Fears for Safety of Bridges Designed by Genoa Viaduct Creator
    First Funerals for Genoa Bridge Collapse Victims Set for Saturday – Reports
    Some Speculate Corruption Behind Genoa Bridge Collapse - Journalist
    Tags:
    inspection, traffic, funding, maintenance, collapse, Morandi Bridge, Philip Gomm, Genoa, EU, United Kingdom, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse